Public Health

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: The Return of the Public Option

Bismarck Tribune
 3 days ago

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. You can also listen on on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts or wherever you listen to podcasts. The “public option” is back — both in Washington, D.C., and the states. President Joe Biden as a candidate supported the idea of a government-run or heavily regulated insurance plan that would compete with private insurance. But until now it has been more of a concept than a plan. Two top health leaders in Congress say they will try to put a plan together, while public options in various forms work their way through legislatures in Colorado and Nevada.

New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

Better Health-Care Options

To the Editor: The Retiree Advocate Caucus of the UFT supports improving our health care. Expand what works. Pass the NY Health Act (Senate and Assembly bills S5474 and A6058) currently before committees in both chambers. It would offer free full coverage for all state residents, is meticulously designed, and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Sen. Murray, Rep. Pallone Announce Plans to Develop a Public Option Proposal to Lower Health Care Costs

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health , Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and Congressman. , announced their plans to develop legislation to establish a public option for health coverage to lower health care costs and help families get quality, affordable health care. The Chairs issued a Request for Information (RFI) today as they begin to work with their colleagues who have put forward public option proposals of their own to craft new comprehensive legislation.
Congress & Courtsthedailyinsurancenews.com

Sen. Murray, Rep. Pallone Launch Effort To Get Public Health Insurance Option

The two who chair the main committees in Congress are looking for information on how the government could come up with a government-run health plan that would compete with private insurers. Republicans and the insurance industry oppose such an effort. Also on Capitol Hill, lawmakers are weighing new proposals for how the Department of Veterans Affairs should address the health problems of former service members caused by toxic substances.
Health Servicesthenevadaindependent.com

Health care industry proposes amendment to reduce public option bill to actuarial study

A receptionist checks in a patient at A+ TotalCare in Elko on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Insurance companies, hospitals and doctors have proposed an amendment to Nevada’s public option bill that would gut much of the existing legislation and replace it with a study, effectively delaying a formal decision on whether to move forward with the proposal for two years.
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

SB420 public option would hurt Nevada patients, worsen state’s doctor shortage

The emergency department at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center as seen on April 11, 2020. (Daniel Clark/The Nevada Independent) In a recent Nevada Independent article interviewing Sabrina Corlette about the pros and cons of SB420, she stated that the “devil is in the details.” The emergency medicine community that has tirelessly served Nevada 24/7/365 on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic could not agree more.
U.S. PoliticsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Senate approves public option bill that's not a public option

Even though it no longer creates a government-run public option medical plan, Senate Democrats praised themselves for passing their so-called public option bill Wednesday. The measure, HB1232, originally called for creating a state-run public option to be offered on Colorado’s health care exchange if insurance companies didn’t, on their own, lower premiums 20% by the end of 2024.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Budget day for Biden

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Pulse will not publish on Monday, May 31. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, June 1. Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

HHS: Statement on the Swearing-In of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Following a bipartisan confirmation by the U.S. Senate , U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. historic appointment and confirmation as the first Black woman to lead the. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. further demonstrates the. Biden-Harris Administration's. commitment to bringing diverse perspectives and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Biden's CMS head confirmed, but FDA pick remains elusive

The Senate yesterday confirmed Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead Medicare and Medicaid. But, four months in, President Biden still hasn't nominated anyone to lead the FDA. Why it matters: The FDA has a slew of high-profile decisions coming up, as drug companies look to expand access to their COVID-19 vaccines and a controversial Alzheimer's drug awaits an approval decision.
Health ServicesThe Mountaineer

Crisis hastened health-care reforms

RALEIGH — For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: House Democrats pressure Biden to expand Medicare | Intel community: Competing COVID-19 origin theories not 'more likely than the other' | WHO: Africa in 'urgent need' of 20 million second vaccine doses

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care. If you’re itching to get away and will be vaccinated by late June, you might consider boarding the first cruise ship to get CDC approval to sail with paying customers: the Celebrity Edge. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Public option plan left out of Biden budget proposal

President Biden ’s budget for the next fiscal year leaves out financial plans for a public option, lowering prescription drug costs and Medicare expansion, despite several Democrats’ calls for the administration to prioritize these health care reforms. In the $6 trillion budget released Friday, Biden called on Congress to “take...
Health Serviceskhn.org

Caring for an Aging Nation

Health care for the nation’s seniors looms large as the baby-boom generation ages into retirement. President Joe Biden tacitly acknowledged those needs in March with his proposal to spend $400 billion over the next eight years to improve access to in-home and community-based care. The swelling population of seniors will...