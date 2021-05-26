Here's a run-down of some of the on-campus roadwork and building projects at Auburn University this summer

Hotels and other tourism-centric businesses are recovering from a tough 2020, thanks to a resurgence of activity around Auburn University and Lee County. “I really feel like people are just itching to get out and go do things,” said Cat Bobo, communications manager for A-O Tourism. “This past weekend was (Auburn University’s) graduation. We pulled the hotel numbers this morning just to check them out because we had heard from restaurants that it was an insane weekend. … It was an 89 percent occupancy over the two nights of graduation.