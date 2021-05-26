Here's a run-down of some of the on-campus roadwork and building projects at Auburn University this summer
Auburn University is set for another busy summer of construction as students leave campus for the summer. Seventy-four of Facility Management's 114 campus construction projects are scheduled for completion during the 2021 summer semester, including various classroom lighting upgrades and Jordan-Hare Stadium projects including restroom renovations and Verizon Wireless 4G and 5G upgrades.oanow.com