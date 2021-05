Weights have long ruled the roost when it comes to strength training. In comparison to the mighty dumbbell, it can be hard to see how the resistance band (you know, those flaccid, coloured things at the bottom of your gym bag) could ever compare. But while they may be small and unassuming, resistance bands can really pack a punch.Used originally for muscle rehabilitation, resistance bands have experienced something of a comeback in recent years. And it’s not hard to see why. Buy the right ones and you can work pretty much every muscle group, from building strength in your quads...