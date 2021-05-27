What the Bernie Madoff Ponzi Scheme Can Teach Us
Editor's note: In his new book, "Madoff Talks," investigative reporter Jim Campbell probes the $65 billion investment fraud perpetuated by the late Bernie Madoff, the largest Ponzi scheme in history. The book features Madoff's handwritten letters and emails to Campbell, explaining how he pulled off the con, plus interviews with Madoff's wife Ruth and son Andrew. In this excerpt, Campbell offers five rules to keep investors safe from such schemes.