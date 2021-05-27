Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

What the Bernie Madoff Ponzi Scheme Can Teach Us

By Jim Campbell
Next Avenue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: In his new book, "Madoff Talks," investigative reporter Jim Campbell probes the $65 billion investment fraud perpetuated by the late Bernie Madoff, the largest Ponzi scheme in history. The book features Madoff's handwritten letters and emails to Campbell, explaining how he pulled off the con, plus interviews with Madoff's wife Ruth and son Andrew. In this excerpt, Campbell offers five rules to keep investors safe from such schemes.

www.nextavenue.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Bernie Madoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponzi Scheme#Stocks#Securities Fraud#Money Laundering#Wealth#Jewish#Madoff Talks#Trust Bernie#Prison#Investors#Investment Returns#Avoid Investments#Supposed Returns#Book#Business#Son Andrew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Dogecoin’s rapid growth comparable to ponzi scheme; another Bernie Madoff-like ‘big lie’ in making?

On 14th April 2021, Bernie Madoff, the mastermind behind the largest ponzi scheme in the history of human civilization passed away at the age of 82 in a United States federal prison while serving his 2009 sentence of 150 years in jail. He was accused of “not just a bloodless crime that takes place on paper, but one instead that takes a staggering toll”, in the words of the US District Judge who awarded him the maximum jail-time that federal prosecutors had requested.
Steven SpielbergFOXBusiness

Ponzi king Bernie Madoff died of chronic illness, says prison

Bernie Madoff's cause of death has been officially determined as chronic kidney disease, or renal disease, according to the prison where he was housed and where he spent his last years. The infamous Ponzi schemer, who was sentenced to a 150-year prison term, died on April 14 behind bars. He...
Jackson, MSwoodworkingnetwork.com

Two more indicted in $100 million lumber Ponzi scheme

JACKSON, Miss. - Two more men have been formally accused of taking part in the $100 million Ponzi scheme that was exposed in 2018. Lobbyist Ted Alexander and lawyer Jon Darrell Seawright have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud, one count of securities fraud, and four counts of wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud investors.
Marketsu.today

Crypto Is "Long-Running Ponzi Scheme," Writes Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman

In his latest op-ed for the New York Times, prominent American economist Paul Krugman is once again taking aim at crypto, describing it as “a long-running Ponzi scheme.”. The Nobel laureate argues that Ponzis can survive for that long and mentions Bernie Madoff’s infamous investment scam as an example:. But...
MarketsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Advisors Pivot to Cryptocurrencies as Clients Want in on the Action

As watching bitcoin's price fluctuations becomes the norm, financial advisors are finding clients increasingly want to get in on the action. For advisors, that presents a new challenge as to how to integrate cryptocurrencies into portfolios. One expert who is betting the trend continues says the first step is to...
Marketsnewsverses.com

Cryptocurrency poses a big threat of tax evasion

However simply how does cryptocurrency result in tax evasion?. It largely comes right down to lax reporting necessities, in response to tax consultants. The IRS could not be capable to hint crypto revenue or transactions in the event that they go unreported by exchanges, companies and different third events. And which means the revenue will not be taxed.
Personal Financerealclearmarkets.com

Robert Reich Really, Really Wants to Tax the Rich

Robert Reich really wants to tax the rich. No more namby pamby taxation for the plutocrats insofar as far as he is concerned. Before we dig into his seven suggestions for ripping off the most productive of us, consider these facts:. The wealthiest 1 percent of the population in 2020...
Personal Financesec.gov

SEC Charges Massachusetts Investment Adviser with Defrauding Clients

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Massachusetts-based investment adviser James K. Couture with defrauding his advisory clients, including by misappropriating approximately $2.9 million from them. The SEC's complaint, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, alleges that from approximately 2009 to December 2019, James K. Couture, while operating an investment advisory...
Businessdatadriveninvestor.com

Bitcoin Over Bonds: Dalio Prefers Bitcoin To Bonds

Only a few months ago, Dalio was a Bitcoin skeptic. Now he is ditching bonds and gold for Bitcoin. Ray Dalio added Bitcoin to his holdings. He recently said that he would “rather own Bitcoin than a bond.”. For those not familiar with Ray Dalio, he is the founder of...
Rockland County, NYdailyvoice.com

Rockland Man Convicted For Running Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme

A Hudson Valley man has been convicted for operating a multimillion-dollar investment club that was actually a Ponzi scheme. Rockland County resident Ruless Pierre, age 51, of Nanuet, was convicted in Manhattan federal court of securities fraud, wire fraud, and structuring charges on Thursday, May 27. According to the allegations...
myprimetimenews.com

Beware Of These Financial Myths And Misconceptions About Retirement

Many people look forward to retirement and all the enjoyment it can bring after having worked so hard for decades. But from a distance, whether a few years or many years away from retirement, it’s not easy to clearly see what retirement will look like. It’s a bit misty, because,...
Fraud Crimeszycrypto.com

SEC Charges Promoters Of Now Defunct Ponzi Scheme BitConnect

U.S. Security Exchange Commission announced yesterday that it has charged five individuals involved in the BitConnect cryptocurrency lending program in 2017, for promoting unregistered digital asset securities. The five U.S. citizens include Trevon James, Craig Grant, Ryan Maasen, and Michael Noble. BitConnect held its ICO in December 2016, raising $2...
Buford, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Buford man faces charges for role in cattle and marijuana Ponzi scheme

Federal prosecutors have accused Buford resident Ron Throgmartin, 57, of working with two other people to orchestrate a large-scale Ponzi scheme involving bovines and pot. Throgmartin — as well as Galesburg, Illinois resident Reva Joyce Stachniw, 69, and Mark Ray — has been accused of getting victims to give them more than $650 million by claiming they were making short term investments in cattle, or sometimes marijuana, for more than a year, from late 2017 until early 2019.
Jackson, MSRegister Citizen

Lobbyist, lawyer accused of role in $85M lumber Ponzi scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two men were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Mississippi, accused of taking part in an $85 million Ponzi scheme involving a fictitious lumber company, a prosecutor says. Ted Brent Alexander, 55, and Jon Darrell Seawright, 49, both of Jackson, are each charged...