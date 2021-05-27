What the Bernie Madoff Ponzi Scheme Can Teach Us

On 14th April 2021, Bernie Madoff, the mastermind behind the largest ponzi scheme in the history of human civilization passed away at the age of 82 in a United States federal prison while serving his 2009 sentence of 150 years in jail. He was accused of “not just a bloodless crime that takes place on paper, but one instead that takes a staggering toll”, in the words of the US District Judge who awarded him the maximum jail-time that federal prosecutors had requested.