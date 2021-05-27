Interview: How Palberta Channeled Their Live Energy In the Pandemic
Between the first two songs of Palberta's new Tiny Desk Concert, members Ani Ivry-Block and Lily Koningsberg trade instruments, taking each other's places. Filmed in member Nina Ryser's Philadelphia basement, Palberta's Tiny Desk Concert is the closest the post-punk trio have come to recreating their captivating in-person performances since the pandemic began. After spending their early years as a band cutting their teeth in Brooklyn's DIY scene, Palberta are no longer an underground secret; their most recent album, January's Palberta5000, is a snapshot of the band at their sharpest without compromising their ethos.www.popdust.com