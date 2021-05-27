newsbreak-logo
Orange County, NY

Driver Seriously Injured After Crash With Tractor-Trailer On I-84

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
A driver was seriously injured after crashing with a tractor-trailer in the village of Maybrook. Photo Credit: Montgomery Fire Department

The driver of a Mustang was seriously injured after crashing with a tractor-trailer on a stretch of I-84 and becoming trapped.

The crash took place in Orange County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, May 24, near Route 208 and I-84 in Maybrook, said the Montgomery Fire Department.

The department, which was working mutual aid with the Maybrook Fire District, and the Montgomery Ambulance Corps, was able to successfully extricate the driver, who was then airlifted to an area hospital.

The driver was reportedly fleeing from police when the crash took place.

