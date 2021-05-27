Cancel
1119 E Redwood Rd

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Corner Duplex by Riley Park. Home has 2 Car Garage, Formal Dining Room, Remodeled Kitchen with New Back Splash and Granite counter tops. Bosch Dishwasher, Stove and Refrigerator Stay. Dramatic Vaulted Living Room and a half bath for guests. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a half bath with Laundry. Nice Limestone Fenced Patio with Sider from Dining for Entertaining. Property is being sold as is.

Real Estate

7 FORREST DR

7 FORREST DR

Wonderful property in the desirable neighborhood of Wedgewood.This 4 bedroom home has much to offer and will not disappoint! Updates and amenities to include: Large living room with hardwood flooring, neutral (but decorative wall colors) and custom window treatments. The dining room is open to the living room for easy entertaining and also provides, hardwood flooring, chair rail molding, and an updated lighting fixture. The kitchen offers: White cabinetry, corian counter tops, newer stainless appliances, and a new stainless vent. Adjacent to the kitchen is a lovely breakfast nook area to enjoy your morning coffee. The very large family room is open to the kitchen and adorns a beautiful brick wood burning fireplace. The family room is the perfect place to relax, watch TV, read a book or stay warm on chilly nights. Lastly, a first laundry room and a updated powder room complete the first level of this great home. Upstairs you will find: Large master bedroom with 2 separate closets and a master bath . The master bath was recently modernized with large shower with seamless glass shower door, decorative lighting and mirror. There are 3 additional large bedrooms all with ample closet space. The 2nd full bath that services the 3 bedrooms was also recently remodeled with newer vanity (with double sinks), tile flooring and updated lighting fixture. As a bonus all bedrooms upstairs have hardwood flooring. The home sits on a lovely lot that backs to the woods. The back yard is large and fenced. Plenty of space to barbecue, put up a swing set, put in a pool, etc. The backyard is the perfect spot for family gatherings and parties. Other amenities in this wonderful home include: New 6 Panel doors. New hot water heater. New gutters and downspouts. Unfinished basement for storage.The property is tucked away on a quiet street but minutes from shopping centers, restaurants and major highways. Great school system! Don't delay in touring this delightful home!
Real Estate

34 Watson St

34 Watson St

This Charming New England Style Colonial Home has been beautifully Updated with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and detached 1 Car Garage. Spacious Floor Plan with Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Full Bath, Laundry and 2 Bedrooms on the first floor. The Kitchen has New White Cabinets, Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Hardwood Floors. Upstairs is the Spacious Master Bedroom, New Master Bath with Tiled Shower, 2 additional Bedrooms and New Main Bathroom with Tiled Tub/Shower and Tile Floor. This Home is Situated on a Quiet dead-end street on the West Bridgewater line, and Walking distance from the Campello train station. The First Showings Begin at the Open House Saturday 6/12 from 12 noon - 3 PM, No Appointments Needed!
MLSsignaturenv.com

608 Desert Senna Avenue

Beautiful 2 story home located just 6 miles from the Strip. This modern home with high ceilings and an open floor plan has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large primary bedroom with huge upgraded bathroom and walk in closet. Three big sized bed rooms with one located down stairs along with a full bathroom. Open floor plan downstairs with upgraded kitchen, dark cabinets, quartz countertops, all black appliances that opens up to the dining room and living room for entertaining. Living room and loft features has a unique rustic hardwood walls. Huge massive custom designed backyard with pavers and artificial grass. Garage floor has new epoxy paint. All furniture and decorations optional on the sale and practically new. This is rare to find and a MUST SEE!!!
Broadlands, VA

21527 Harvest Green Terrace

21527 Harvest Green Terrace

Welcome home to Broadlands! Beautiful move-in ready 3 level townhome in a quiet cul-de-sac with attached garage that backs to trees. Enjoy fresh paint, new carpet, new fixtures and more! The main level is open and airy with plenty of natural light. Spacious and modern white kitchen with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, ample pantry space and a large island. The breakfast room is just off the kitchen and leads out to the refinished deck, which faces trees and offers privacy screens. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, large walk-in closet and updated ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and the hall bathroom round out the top floor. Plenty of room for guests or working from home! Head downstairs to the flexible rec room that offers recessed lighting, gorgeous stained concrete floors, beautiful custom built-in's and a gas fireplace. Head outside to your private yard with a new brick paver patio! The yard could be easily fully fenced as both neighbors have already added fences. New windows on the front of the home, plus new sliding glass doors. New gutters being installed. New Water Heater. Enjoy all the Broadland amenities including 3 Community Pools, 9, Tennis Courts, Nature Center, Community Center (rentable for private functions), Fitness Center, 23 Tot lots, 150 Acres of trails, wetlands, & wildlife preserves for biking, walking, Professional landscaping, Community Newsletter, Community Events (concerts, movies, seasonal celebrations). Elementary school across the street via tunnel. Close to shopping including Trader Joe's, Loudoun One, Target, Whole Foods. Wegmans nearby! Near Leesburg Premium Outlets, Dulles Town Center, and more! Easy access to Dulles Toll Road, Sterling and Leesburg. A beautiful community, with plenty of parking and nature all around. Come see your new home today!
Real Estate

6811 E Manslick Rd

6811 E Manslick Rd

Welcome home to this conveniently located cape code just minutes from restaurants, parks, McNeely Lake, 265 & more! Offering 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2.5 car garage with even more parking in the spacious driveway. The primary bedroom is on the first floor and includes an ensuite and a walk-in closet. New carpet and paint have been added to the second floor bedrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee or nightly beverage on the back deck overlooking the large fenced-in backyard providing ample privacy. Roof is 3 years old & HVAC is 5 years old. Schedule your private showing before this one is gone!
Real Estate

47 ERASER RD

47 ERASER RD

Beautiful End Unit 2nd Floor Condominium Unit located in the desirable Schoolhouse Mews complex of Moorestown. This bright and airy unit has a large Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Skylight, Pergo Flooring in Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Hallway. Brand New Kitchen just installed with White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Countertop (being installed on 6/7/21), Newer Carpeting in both Bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a Ceiling Fan, Walk in Closet and Private Ceramic Tile Bathroom. The Hall Bath is also Ceramic Tile! This is a Turn Key home and won't last! The location is excellent with great access to major roadways including Routes 73 and 38. Shopping and great dining on Main Street in downtown Moorestown is just a couple minutes away!!
Elkhorn, WI

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $349,900

Wonderful, spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home offers so much! Low maintenance exterior sports a front porch and a composite rear deck overlooking the large yard. On the main level in addition to a great room and dining room, the home offers an open concept kitchen with island, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinets, an adjacent dining area and a family room. convenient main level laundry. 2nd floor: 4 bedrooms/2 baths including the owners' suite. New carpet, laminate in family room (per seller) Need more room? Lower level to finish and a workshop already waiting for you! A spacious 2.5 car garage - additional room for storage - 220v upgraded electrical will appeal to car/carpentry/and hobby buffs. New carpet, newer laminate in family room, new refrigerator , newer W/D., new roof 5/2021.
Real Estate

6581 Silk Leaf Ln

6581 Silk Leaf Ln

This stunning, single owner property feels like home the minute you pull up. The living room is warm and inviting, centered by a wood-burning fireplace. A spacious breakfast area looks out to the backyard and flows into the kitchen, where you'll find 42'' wood cabinets, over-sized pantry, and updated appliances. The laundry room has been fully upgraded with built-in cabinets with a folding table for extra counter space. The elegant dining room has an abundance of natural light with pliers to separate from the living room area. The master bedroom is large with no lack of storage, including a separate walk-in custom shelving closet and additional linen closet located in the en suite. You'll enjoy the back screened in patio , so bring your coffee and wine to make this house your home.
Real Estate

1002 HARSTON LN

1002 HARSTON LN

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath, 1,926 square foot home is waiting to tell it's next story. The vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, large windows and gorgeous engineered wood floors create an ambiance that is both warm and inviting throughout this lovingly cared for home. The open concept 1st floor is perfect for gatherings both large and small. The large living and dining room area opens to the updated kitchen featuring island with seating, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances including wine fridge. Head out to sun room with jacuzzi and sliders to the oversized patio and level backyard to relax with a book or cool drink. Upstairs the primary bedroom suite features double vanity and new subway tile shower. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath complete this floor. The walkout lower level offers even more living space in the family room with sitting and office area, half bath and laundry room. New roof and HVAC, full house generator. Close to schools, library, parks, and shopping. This home won't last, schedule your viewing today!
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $449,900

Offered BELOW APPRAISED VALUE! This Magnificent McClellan Heights home has been updated from top to bottom while keeping all of its charm! Come feast in this STUNNING Chef's kitchen with an enormous island, granite countertops, high-end Thermador appliances. Main floor also boasts a beautiful great room, formal dining room with tons of natural light, updated half bath and den which could easily be converted for a main floor laundry. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, including a spectacular new master suite complete with sitting room, walk-in closets, spa-like master bath. 2nd master suite with full bath and sitting area, two additional spacious bedrooms and another full bath complete the second floor. Third floor bedroom/craft room. Basement newly finished to include rec room, non-conf. bedroom, 1/2 BA and laundry room. Relax with 2 decks, patio and large garden to enjoy. Zoned heat/air. Furnace 2020, roof 2018. View More.
Woodway, TXWacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $697,025

Office at home with over an acre to stretch out and enjoy! In one of Woodway's most desirable neighborhoods located next to Woodway Park. This magnificent home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms with a natural mother-in-law flow to it. A beautiful kitchen with granite countertops plus pantry, double ovens, and large island with a glass cooktop. The kitchen open's up to the dining room, family room and formal living area all with crown molding throughout. Hardwood floors throughout add to its beauty. Tons of built-ins. Master suite has his/hers vanities with a whirlpool spa tub and a walk through closet. Isolated Mother-In-Law area comes with her own formal entertaining area. There is an upstairs loft with a full bath that can be a bedroom, office, game room, or dance studio. The backyard is perfect for entertaining that has a big beautiful deck and built-in bar next to Cherry Creek! DID NOT LOSE POWER OR WATER DURING WINTER EVENT OF FEBURARY 2021.
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $419,900

AN AURA OF CALM AND WARMTH** BEAUTY, VALUE, & COMFORT** 3,300 SQ FT** HOME OFFICE** MULTI ZONED HVAC** GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR** DIMMER LIGHTS** SPRINKLER SYSTEM**PUBLIC WATER & SEWER**MULTI LEVEL DECK WITH GAZEBBO** The dramatic foyer of the COURTLAND MODEL instantly welcomes with its soaring ceiling which brings an abundance of natural light throughout the foyer. A gorgeous and flexible layout that allows for functional and modern living indoor & outdoor. From the moment you step into this spectacular home, you will find a living room flooded with natural sunlight adjacent to large dining room. Love cooking? Exquisite gourmet kitchen with lavish granite, plenty of cabinets & counter space. The kitchen with backsplash tiles accentuates style, openness and brightness. Gorgeous family room with gleaming hardwood floor & the fireplace transforms this room into a cozy haven on a chilly winter night. On the top level, you will find 4 very comfortably sized bedrooms w/a Master suite, not just having adequate size with high ceiling, but also offers private bath & a walk in closet is a wow factor. Master bath tub is ideal for quiet bath contemplation. Unfinished basement w/high ceiling has potential to be finished & it's a perfect spot to set a pool table for a few rounds with your buddies, make your own gym, or use it for storage. All season room, sliding door opens out to TREX DECK which is an ideal spot for sunbathing, read your favorite book on the swing or have BBQ gatherings.
Towson, MD

334 Ridge Avenue

334 Ridge Avenue

Conveniently located in the heart of Towson, this updated home is truly unique with its spacious interior, main level open floor plan, high ceilings & exceptional exterior. Since purchasing this home, the Sellers have installed central A/C, updated the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & 42+G- cabinetry, added a full bath in the basement, replaced the windows, flooring, hot water heater & more! Downstairs, the lower level (with walk-out steps) has a bonus room & a full bath. Outside, you will find a charming front porch & a backyard to talk about! Fully fenced with plenty of space, the backyard is perfect for entertaining & enjoying outdoor games. The location of this home cannot be beat +GG close to major commuter routes & walking distance to a variety of restaurants, shopping & activities in downtown Towson. Detached 2-car garage sold as is. One year home warranty included! Be sure to check it out before it+GGs gone!
Real Estate

5839 Woodbine Rd

5839 Woodbine Rd

Perfect sized all brick impeccable rancher on over a half acre in Woodbine ! Possibly could turn the basement into an in-law suite. Updates includes: 2021 New front door and storm door; 2020 NEW ROOF with warranty and all new smoke/carbon monoxide detectors; 2016 well neutralizer and water softener; 2015 A/C forced air installed and recently serviced; 2008 maintenance free screened in porch, remodeled kitchen with soft closing cabinets/Corian counters/tile backsplash; 2012 dishwasher, 2013 washer and dryer, 2011 Refrigerator. Great walk out basement with recreation room, full bathroom, bedroom, utility area (laundry room hook ups present if wanted to have an additional washer/dryer), and another storage room for possibly storing lawn mower, boat, bikes, or even a car will fit. This home is quality at its best and sits on a wonderful lot!
Real Estate

19551 Legacy Ranch Rd

19551 Legacy Ranch Rd

Come Home To This Beautiful 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath / 2 Car Garage Home In Legacy Ranch, Bushland, TX. The open concept floor plan makes entertaining friends & family easy. Entry leads to spacious living area with wood burning corner fireplace. Dining space is open to kitchen & living area. Kitchen has awesome granite & subway tile. Raised bar has room for additional seating. 4 burner gas cooktop ,stainless appliances & pantry are added plus. Master retreat has 2 sink areas ,shower & soaking tub plus walkin closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share full bath. Bedrooms 4 & 5 share a full bath. 5th bedroom makes great mother in law quarters & is wired as a media room. Mud bench located by garage door. Wood tile floor in living areas, bathrooms & utility room. Blinds throughout. Enjoy space between neighbors!
Real Estate

2155 Potts Hill Rd

2155 Potts Hill Rd

Handyman special! This is a great property to fix and flip or renovate and live in! Sitting on a private lot in Etters with a ton of opportunity! 3 bedroom 1 full bath ranch style home. Property has great living space and an eat-in style kitchen. Finish the sunroom for additional square footage and versatility! Full size basement with a ton of storage. NEWER heat pump system already put in for you!
Real Estate

321 CAVERSHAM RD

321 CAVERSHAM RD

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom Cape Cod-style residence has lots of charm, character and potential! With some TLC and updating, you will have yourself a real gem in a coveted location, great community and private setting. This 3,506 square foot house is nestled on 1.4 lush acres, though it originally sat on 2.4 acres until an acre was gifted to Bryn Mawr College in 2018. It has not been occupied since, and now awaits an owner with some vision to take advantage of what truly is a rare find. There is plenty of parking onsite with a wide drive and detached 2-car garage, and lots of lawn for kids and pets to play. A large and lovely covered front porch sets the welcoming tone, and a gracious foyer welcomes you inside. Upon entering you will love the open layout, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, and wall of glass doors that brings nature in and leads out to the backyard oasis. The spacious living/dining room affords a wonderful backdrop for family time and entertaining, highlighted by a wood-burning fireplace flanked by tasteful built-ins, and peninsula with millwork for easy serving. The roomy kitchen has a big window with picturesque views as well as quartz countertops, a Thermador oven and Bosch dishwasher, but imagine the possibilities to create your dream chefs quarters. A mudroom/laundry room with a sink, cabinetry and convenient outdoor entrance sits nearby, as does a powder room for guests. You can read quietly or work remotely in the den/study with a wall of built-ins. Plus the main level presents the peaceful primary bedroom with a sitting room or second bedroom, and a full bath. Upstairs affords space and versatility as well with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus room that can serve as a family room, additional bedroom, exercise room, playroom, etc. The lower level is unfinished and offers opportunity for storage or extended recreation/living space. Topping the appeal is the sought-after address in prime Bryn Mawr near excellent schools, shopping, restaurants, transportation options and amenities.
Real Estate

684 Norris Rd

684 Norris Rd

Check out this huge, 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2 story home on nestled in the country side on 5 acres. The house sits back on a long private driveway far enough from the road that you can experience peace and quite. Covered porch, deck and huge patio can be used for entertaining your guests. Home has a newly finished basement, with walkout, offering 900 additional sqft for a total of around 3500 sqft of total living space. This house also features an oversized 2 car garage and many more options to name. Seller is giving a $5,000 carpet allowance for new flooring in the house. Don't waste time making your appointment to see this amazing house. New pics will be uploaded on June 8th or sooner.
Real Estate

16 Starbuck Rd

16 Starbuck Rd

There may not be a better way to spend summer on Nantucket than in this light-filled, recently renovated (2021) home in Madaket. Boasting panoramic ocean views, easy access to the beach, and the ability to get to Millie's Restaurant without the need to find parking, this is the perfect spot to enjoy all that the island's west end has to offer. This gorgeous vacation home features an upside-down layout with wraparound porches and decks to take full advantage of the surrounding open space and expansive ocean views. It caters to every whim for indoor-outdoor living and pure summer enjoyment.