1119 E Redwood Rd

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom Cape Cod-style residence has lots of charm, character and potential! With some TLC and updating, you will have yourself a real gem in a coveted location, great community and private setting. This 3,506 square foot house is nestled on 1.4 lush acres, though it originally sat on 2.4 acres until an acre was gifted to Bryn Mawr College in 2018. It has not been occupied since, and now awaits an owner with some vision to take advantage of what truly is a rare find. There is plenty of parking onsite with a wide drive and detached 2-car garage, and lots of lawn for kids and pets to play. A large and lovely covered front porch sets the welcoming tone, and a gracious foyer welcomes you inside. Upon entering you will love the open layout, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, and wall of glass doors that brings nature in and leads out to the backyard oasis. The spacious living/dining room affords a wonderful backdrop for family time and entertaining, highlighted by a wood-burning fireplace flanked by tasteful built-ins, and peninsula with millwork for easy serving. The roomy kitchen has a big window with picturesque views as well as quartz countertops, a Thermador oven and Bosch dishwasher, but imagine the possibilities to create your dream chefs quarters. A mudroom/laundry room with a sink, cabinetry and convenient outdoor entrance sits nearby, as does a powder room for guests. You can read quietly or work remotely in the den/study with a wall of built-ins. Plus the main level presents the peaceful primary bedroom with a sitting room or second bedroom, and a full bath. Upstairs affords space and versatility as well with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus room that can serve as a family room, additional bedroom, exercise room, playroom, etc. The lower level is unfinished and offers opportunity for storage or extended recreation/living space. Topping the appeal is the sought-after address in prime Bryn Mawr near excellent schools, shopping, restaurants, transportation options and amenities.