Albany, GA

Albany Woman's Club honors art contest winners

From staff reports
 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Y8Cn_0aDl4V4V00

ALBANY — The Georgia Federated Woman’s Club’s Albany Woman’s Club presented awards to the winners of its annual art contest at the club’s May meeting. Hazel Masters, chairperson of the club’s Arts and Culture Department, introduced students art winners.

The first-place award went to Skyler Middleton of Dougherty Comprehensive High School. Skyler’s art is entitled “This Life I’ve Lived,” which is done in charcoal. Skyler also won first place for the GFWC Georgia Southwest District, and took first-place honors for the GFWC Albany Woman’s Club.

The second-place award went to Alanna Bowen from Monroe High School for her work “Glasses,” which was done in colored pencil. Her teacher was Jasmine Taylor. Alanna won second place at the district level as well as the local level.

Not present for the ceremony were third-place finisher Nikymbria Brooks and fourth-place finisher Tre’mia Hawkins. They were at their schools’ graduation practices. All four winners will advance to state competition in Savannah on June 11.

