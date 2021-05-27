newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OH

Newsome fair queen state runner-up

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillsboro resident Sara Newsome represented the Highland County Jr. Fair and District 4 at the Ohio Fair’s Queens Contest on May 22 where she was awarded first runner-up. “Be present in the moment and remember that while you’re competing for an amazing opportunity, you’re also meeting so many new people and learning about other fairs,” Newsome said. “At the end of the day you’re going to walk away as queens, and your county is proud of everything you’ve accomplished.” Pictured (l-r) are Newsome, 2021 Ohio Fair Queen Mozie VonRaaij and second runner-up Natalie Snyder.

www.timesgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Hillsboro, OH
Government
Highland County, OH
Government
County
Highland County, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Queens Contest#L R#Ohio Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Hillsboro, OHPosted by
Hillsboro Updates

Coming soon: Hillsboro events

1. NEXT LEVEL SHOW PIG CAMP | June 19th & 20th | Georgetown, Ohio; 2. Gary & Tristen Benefit: After-Ride Bash Featuring Sunny Ledfurd; 3. Art Summer Kickstart for Kids!; 4. The "Wright" Run Against Drugs 2021; 5. Jeep Jam 2021;
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Highland Co. 4th worst in virus vaccination rate

Highland County is ranked the fourth lowest of Ohio’s 88 counties in terms of the percentage of population that both start the COVID-19 vaccination process and those who have finished it. According to new statistics from the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard released Monday, Highland County had...
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

McClain girls claim 2021 FAC track championship

BLOOMINGBURG — Led by Kerigan Pollard’s three first place finishes the McClain Lady Tigers claimed the 2021 Frontier Athletic Conference track and field championship last week, outdistancing runner-up Miami Trace by 25.5 points. Girls team scores were: McClain 159.5, Chillicothe 134, Hillsboro 101, Miami Trace 94, Jackson 87 and Washington...
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Bolender named new economic development head

Making good on a promise the Highland County Board of Commissioners announced a little over two months ago, Julie Bolender was introduced Wednesday as the county’s new economic development director. Bolender, the current president of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and a resident of Greenfield, said she counted it...
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

50 years and counting

Even though he was being presented last weekend with a proclamation from the Ohio House of Representatives for 50 years of service to the Roy W. Wilson Mowrystown American Legion Post 694, Teddy Ruble said the day was not about him. “It’s not my day, it’s the Lord’s day,” said...
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Boys Scouts holding recruitment event

The local Boy Scouts of America are hosting a countywide recruitment for Highland County from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Liberty Park. If your son or daughter is 5 years old, but not yet 18, they can join one of the local organizations. Cub packs are for those in grades K-5 and troops are for middle schoolers and older.
Highland County, OHwnewsj.com

Highland solar farm groundbreaking held

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and industry representatives from Hecate Energy, Liberty Power and other companies involved in the New Market Solar I & II project gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the farm of Doug Carraher on Stringtown Road between Taylorsville and Mowrystown. Over 100 people turned out on...
Record-Herald

Blue Lions, Hillsboro girls lead FAC track meet

The first day of the Frontier Athletic Conference track meet was Tuesday, May 11 at Miami Trace High School. The conditions were dry, mostly sunny with friendly clouds and a distinct chill in the air as the winds blew moderately with a temperature in the mid-50s. After three events, in...
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Three receive Republican scholarships

The Highland County Republican Women’s Club recently awarded three Margaret Van Frank Memorial Scholarships to graduating seniors from the county. Lynchburg-Clay High School senior Dawson Osborn along with McClain High School seniors Mallory Faulconer and Maysun Faulconer were this year’s scholarship winners. Osborn will be attending The Ohio State University...
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

Morris: Council never approved sign

Concerns about the new digital sign at the Colony Park, and vandalism throughout the city, were voiced at Monday’s Hillsboro City Council meeting. Council member Ann Morris said that after reviewing the minutes of past council meetings, council never approved the digital sign. In a prepared statement that she shared...
Highland, OHTimes Gazette

Amateur radio club receives national award

On a cool but sunny Saturday morning, 44 amateur radio operators from throughout Southern Ohio gathered at the Liberty Park Harmony Lake shelter house in Hillsboro for the Highland Amateur Radio Association’s monthly Brunch Bunch get together. However, the gathering marked two special events. It was the club’s first “meet and greet” and celebrated the club receiving a national honor.
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Plans underway for 49th annual radio-telethon

A year after it was a virtual only event for the first time in 48 years, plans are underway for the 49th annual Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon with the hopes of this itbeing both virtual and in-person. Conducted by the Hillsboro and Greenfield Rotary clubs for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, the radio-telethon has been scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Hillsboro Orpheum.
Hillsboro, OHRecord-Herald

Marcum hits slam, drives in 6

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team began the 2021 Sectional tournament with a home game against Marietta Saturday morning, May 8 at Washington High School. Marietta jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. However, Washington exploded for 13 runs in the bottom of the third...
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

A conversation with sixth-graders

I had the privilege this past week of being invited to speak to over 100 sixth-grade English language arts students and their teachers at the Hillsboro Middle School about writing, and why it’s so important to learn to be a good writer. We talked about the joy and historical importance...
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

Rocky Fork Dam, spittlebugs and ‘Porky’s Revenge’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in 1912, the Hillsboro...
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

New South Central Power facility opens Tuesday

South Central Power Company’s new Hillsboro Service Center is open for business Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Tuesday, May 11. The multi-million dollar facility is located at 12385 U.S. Route 50, east of Hillsboro near the S.R. 753 intersection just west of Rainsboro. SCP Communications Manager Mark Owen told The Times-Gazette that the new facility replaces South Central’s service center located on Danville Pike in Hillsboro, which was constructed in the 1950s. South Central’s phone number remains 1-800-282-5064, and the company can be found online at www.southcentralpower.com.
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Ratcliff named new JFS director

Jeremy Ratcliff, former director of the Highland County Probation Department, has been given the nod to lead the Highland County Job & Family Services office as its new director. The announcement was made by the Highland County commissioners, who met in special executive session Friday morning as commissioner David Daniels...
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

Hillsboro FFA celebrates National Ag Week

Food brings everyone to the table. And this year, Merchants National Bank provided fun activities for an Ag Day celebration that brought the Hillsboro FFA Chapter together to recognize the importance of American agriculture. The Week of March 22-26 was National Agriculture Week. Merchants Bank gave the Hillsboro FFA Chapter...