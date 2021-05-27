Cancel
Delaware State

Delaware courts to reopen with significant backlog of criminal, misdemeanor cases

delawarepublic.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware courts resume jury trials June 1. They have a massive backlog of cases to work through. Delaware courts stopped jury trials last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then the court system has held over 30,000 proceedings by video and Zoom—and has kept cases moving through Chancery Court without a significant backlog, officials say. But more than 1,500 criminal cases are backed up in Superior Court, and more than 15,000 misdemeanor cases in the Court of Common Pleas.

www.delawarepublic.org
