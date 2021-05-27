Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Rethinking Postgres in a Post-Server World

CSS-Tricks
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article❥ Sponsored (Written by Michael Rispoli) Serverless architectures have brought engineering teams a great number of benefits. We get simpler deployments, automatic and infinite scale, better concurrency, and a stateless API surface. It’s hard to imagine going back to the world of managed services, broken local environments, and SSHing into servers. When I started doing web development, moving from servers in a closet to rackspace was a revolution.

css-tricks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Database#Database Management#Database Design#Software Systems#Building Software#Management Software#Api#Mvc#Xamp#Mysql#Amazon Aurora#Cosmos Db#Virtualbox#Rethinking Postgres#Postgres Work#Connections Postgres#Leverage Postgres#Serverless Architectures#Frameworks#Configuration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
SoftwareCIO

Rethinking SaaS Management

When SaaS started catching on as the standard model for software delivery, adoption was rapid. Businesses of all sizes invested in SaaS, expecting to increase productivity through a more efficient, affordable deployment method that avoided the lock-in that came with software purchases in the past. Solutions of all varieties, from Office 365 and G Suite to Slack and Zoom, made promises of enhanced collaboration, effortlessness of mobile work, easy deployment, and lower maintenance overhead.
Worldfinextra.com

In a post-Covid world, adaptability is the best business strength

The rapid roll-out of the UK’s Covid vaccination programme, with over 60 million administered doses to date, means that for many of us, life can begin to resemble something close to normal. This is a remarkable achievement and gives hope that at long last, this agonising and tragic period of our history may be finally drawing to a close.
EconomyCSO

How the post-pandemic world will challenge CISOs

CISOs will have to manage new security challenges in a post-pandemic world. Reconfigured workplaces and employee health considerations, as well as increased threats, have been foisted on organizations just as many security workers are feeling tired and stressed out, according to experts speaking at last week’s RSA Conference. "When COVID...
TechnologyTechRepublic

Driving modern tech in a post-pandemic world

IT leaders discuss lessons learned and upcoming projects during a webinar Wednesday sponsored by Dell Technologies. There is no rest for the weary and IT leaders from Dell Technologies, Honeywell, the City of Amarillo, Texas, and the Vancouver Film School said the post-pandemic world will require continued digitization at an accelerated pace and the implementation of new technologies.
Public HealthThrive Global

Transitioning into Remote Work in a Post-COVID World — 4 Top Tips

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the world of remote work was a slow-growing one, mostly taken up by young entrepreneurs and tech startups out of silicon valley. This has all changed rapidly, of course, with executives looking to continue offering work-from-home as an option as vaccines roll out and restrictions lift.
Computerspercona.com

Inspecting MySQL Servers Part 2: Knowing the Server

Part 1 of this series, we introduced you to the approach used by the Percona Support team to inspect MySQL servers, which is based on a triad of tools from the Percona Toolkit used to gather diagnostic information. In this article, we will be focusing on the first of these tools, the pt-summary.
Scienceinformation-age.com

Global life science supply chains in a post-pandemic world

Tim Groulx, senior director and AI and IoT lead for North America at Avanade, spoke to Information Age about how global life science supply chains will leverage digital technologies post-pandemic. Covid-19 brought unprecedented demands to life science supply chains worldwide, meaning a rethink of operations was needed for needs to...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Rethinking SIEM requires rethinking visibility

Security professionals now generally recognize that siloed security tools and systems have undercut efforts to find active attacks more quickly and efficiently. Information security began decades ago with strategies of taking a layered approach and even relying on a heterogeneous mix of vendors. This meant that desktop or endpoint solutions were separate and from different manufacturers than those for gateway or cloud. While the underlying tenets of not relying on a single vendor and taking advantage of best-of-breed expertise for each system or tool is still valid, it has become obvious that data needs to be combined to understand the complete attack surface and progression of the kill chain.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

SaaS Database Migration To Heroku Postgres

Over the course of my 30+ year career in Information Technology, I have encountered my fair share of proof-of-concept or prototype applications that have found their way into a productional state. This has always been a direct conflict with the original intent of the work that was created. While this...
Public HealthDigital Signage Today

Digital Communications in a Post-Pandemic World

Relevant, real-time information has never been as important as it has been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Information helps put people at ease, set expectations, provide alerts about new policies and procedures, and much more. As organizations adjust to a new normal, digital signage provides a powerful tool to utilize not only to inform people and keep them safe, but also for a multitude of other applications.
Public HealthGreenwichTime

How Post-Pandemic Business Trends Will Shape the World

Just a year ago, few imagined that the problems of 2020 would lead to such significant changes. Global supply lines have been disturbed, business and personal contacts have moved online, and remote employment is nearly at unthinkable heights. In response, corporate executives are creating adaptable and resilient supply networks —...
House Rentmultihousingnews.com

Apartment Marketing in a Post-Pandemic World

Despite changing lease-up patterns and plummeting rent rates in primary markets, occupancy in the affordable sector has remained consistently high since the onset of the health crisis. “The demand for affordable housing is not at the whim of the larger economic market—if anything, it has increased during this time of...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Install KVM and Manage Virtual Machines in Ubuntu 20.04

(Other stories by Karim Buzdar) This tutorial describes how to install and use a virtual machine with the KVM open source virtualization platform. The commands and procedures described in this tutorial were run on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 systems on an x86_64 (64bit x86 Intel or AMD processor).
ComputersInside Higher Ed

Time to Rethink AI Proctoring?

Smith Collection/Gado/Contributor/Getty Images — Online exam proctoring company ProctorUannounced earlier this week that it will no longer send artificial intelligence-generated reports of potential student misconduct to institutions without ProctorU staff members first reviewing the footage -- a development raising more questions than it answers about higher education’s use of the technology.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Mozilla Firefox boosts JavaScript performance | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Firefox users can expect improved JavaScript performance in the Firefox 83 browser, with the Warp update to the SpiderMonkey JavaScript engine enabled by default. Also called WarpBuilder, Warp improves responsiveness and memory usage and speeds up page loads by making changes to JiT (just-in-time) compilers. Optimizing JiT is changed to rely solely on the CacheIR simple linear bytecode format, specifically, CacheIR data collected by the baseline tiers. The new architecture leveraged in the browser also is described as being more maintainable and unlocking additional SpiderMonkey improvements.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Sysdig Donates Module to CNCF to Improve Linux Security | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Sysdig announced today it has donated a sysdig kernel module, along with libraries for the Falco security platform for Kubernetes, to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as part of an effort to advance Linux security. The sysdig kernel module runs in the extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) microkernel created...
Computersopensource.com

5 handy guides to open source for teachers

For some teachers, summer is here and thus a long (hopefully, relaxing) break. All the teachers I know are proud lifelong learners, though, and at the end of the summer break there's a new school year awaiting. To help you get the most out of your summer, but also satiate the real need to plan for the coming school year, we've collected some of our favorite concise guides to help you plan.
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Hone your DevOps skills and get certified with this 11-course AWS bundle

As cloud computing gradually replaces native software, DevOps skills are becoming increasingly valuable. Research by industry experts shows that certified junior engineers earn $125,000 on average. Anyone can make a career in this niche — you just need to acquire a deep understanding of key cloud platforms and tools. It...
Softwaredevops.com

» Traceable Microsite » Security Risks With No-Code/Low-Code Tools

As the popularity of no-code and low-code tools grows, so, too, do security concerns. The demand for new applications is growing at a rapid rate. Many individuals and business units will not tolerate delays. As a result, citizen developers are stepping in, some of whom may be sanctioned by the company while essentially operating as shadow IT.