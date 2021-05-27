June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
Youth@Work pairs paid work experience for youth with a comprehensive and strategic set of employment, training, and support services provided through the County’s network of America’s Job Centers of California (AJCC). Youth@Work focuses on serving those with the highest need, including justice-involved youth, youth experiencing homelessness, foster youth, transition age youth, low-income, LGBTQ+, and CalWORKs youth. This year, Youth@Work will continue to respond to the pandemic by providing program participants with COVID-safe community-centric work experience and introduction to accessible career pathways.scvnews.com