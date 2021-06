Following a pandemic year, the Big Screen is finally back, and at B&B Theatres in Blacksburg, Virginia….it’s coming back BIGGER, BRIGHTER, and BETTER than ever. The 11-screen location was acquired by B&B Theatres in Fall of 2020, and the company is now thrilled to announce the upcoming installation of its signature Premium Large Format (PLF) GRAND SCREEN in the facility’s largest auditorium and former IMAX. The presentation will be unparalleled in size and scope and will be dramatically further enhanced and improved by the addition of some exclusive supplements.