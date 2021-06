(May 28, 2021) Human beings are funny specimens. We’re often absolutely sure that we know what is good for us…until we find out that we maybe didn’t know anything at all, especially about love. Garth Brooks had a major hit touching on that topic in 1990 with “Unanswered Prayers,” the song of a man who begged on his knees that a woman would love him, only to realize years later that that unanswered prayer led him to true love with someone else.