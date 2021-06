It has been 15 months since Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant & the seven others died in a helicopter crash, but his Hall of Fame enshrinement was no less emotional. Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, accepted the honor on behalf of her late husband on Saturday, one year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was escorted by Michael Jordan, but the moment was firmly her's as she again eulogized a man whose death remains surreal.