This recipe started out as a buttermilk biscuit recipe. The biscuits turned out so well I thought I’d see if there were other variations out there to try, and sure enough, this recipe popped up. Ingredients: 2 ½ cups self-rising flour ½ cup sugar ½ teaspoon cinnamon ½ cup unsalted butter 1 cup buttermilk (and add more if the dough doesn’t quite come together) Cinnamon-sugar (for the tops; mix ¾ cup of sugar with 2 tablespoons of cinnamon) 1 tablespoon melted butter (f ...