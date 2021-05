COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A long week in Texas for Arizona State track and field came to an end Saturday with the conclusion of the NCAA Track and Field West Prelims hosted by Texas A&M. ASU punched 11 tickets to the National Championship meet in Eugene, Oregon, June 9-12 this week, with three of those coming on Saturday thanks to high marks in the men's 4x100, 110m hurdles, and women's discus. Jorinde van Klinken highlighted the day with a new facility record and collegiate PR that puts her further ahead in the national performance lists.