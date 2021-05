STANFORD, Calif. – Oregon State was unable to overcome three early runs by No. 9 Stanford in a 5-0 loss to the Cardinal Friday night at Sunken Diamond. The Cardinal scored a solo run in the first and two more in the third en route to the series win. The Beavers, meanwhile, managed four hits off four Stanford pitchers in the loss. Troy Claunch singled in the fifth inning to extend his hit streak to 16 games, while Joe Casey and Justin Boyd both doubled.