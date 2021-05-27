Clinton County District Court Activity
• One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Gary L. Crete Jr., 29, 2408 Barker St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 26 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss April 26. The motion was made because Crete obtained and provided proof of a valid driver’s license and because Crete agreed to pay the costs of the action. He was accused March 15, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.www.clintonherald.com