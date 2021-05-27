newsbreak-logo
Clinton County, IA

Clinton County District Court Activity

Clinton Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article• One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Gary L. Crete Jr., 29, 2408 Barker St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 26 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss April 26. The motion was made because Crete obtained and provided proof of a valid driver’s license and because Crete agreed to pay the costs of the action. He was accused March 15, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.

Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Prosecutors, defense file motions to limit statements in robbery trial

CLINTON — A hearing is scheduled next week for motions in limine filed by prosecutors and defense counsel in connection with a robbery case. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf and defense attorney Micah Johnson both filed motions in limine Thursday in the case of Gerald M. Tutson Jr., 39. Tutson, accused of robbing a Circle K clerk at gunpoint on Feb. 2, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony; and one count of possession or control or a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon as an habitual offender, a Class D felony.
Dewitt, IAdewittobserver.com

Accidents

• Sara Miller, 23, of Lyndon, Illinois, was cited with failure to yield following a mishap April 16 at 10:35 p.m. The accident report filed by Clinton County Deputy Chris Sivright said Miller was stopped at the intersection of U.S. 30 and 330th Avenue east of DeWitt. The accident report said Miller stopped, but then advanced through the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by Daniel Sullivan, 56, of Clinton.
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

County board backs resource center

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voiced support for allocating extra funds in the Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission budget toward the recently approved Clinton County Resource Center. The supervisors approved a resolution last month authorizing the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to use space in the Clinton County Courthouse for...
Bellevue, IAClinton Herald

Tractorcade will travel Jackson, Clinton county routes

BELLEVUE — Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder was on special assignment. He escorted Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who was carrying a top-secret briefcase, into Roeder Bros. Implement. It was all part of an announcement about the 2021 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade route, which for the first time...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's meetings

Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join virtually, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23. Clinton Community School Board, 5:30 p.m.,...
Camanche, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Bar Association honors former Camanche police chief

CLINTON — Former Camanche Police Chief Colin Reid was named the 2021 Liberty Bell recipient Friday by the Clinton County Bar Association. Each May, the Bar Association gives the Liberty Bell award to an individual or group for outstanding community service, Clinton County Bar Association President Braydon Roberts said at a Camanche City Council meeting in April.
Davenport, IAKCRG.com

Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement Wednesday morning provided an update in the Breasia Terrell murder case. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection with her murder. Dinkins is the father of Breasia’s half-brother and was previously named a person of interest in the case.
Clinton, IAmaqnews.com

Clinton PD seek man allegedly involved in ‘violent crime’

The Clinton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ja’Kwane Polidore. Polidore has nationwide extraditable warrants out of Clinton County and is a person of interest in a violent crime that took place in Clinton in February of this year, police say. Authorities say Polidore may be armed and should be considered dangerous; people should not approach him.
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Plea agreement accepted in attempted murder case

CLINTON — A Clinton man originally charged with attempted murder pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge, with the parties agreeing to a suspended sentence, according to an order accepting a guilty plea filed Tuesday in Clinton County District Court. Karlyn K. Kalina, 35, 2564 Sabula Ave., pleaded guilty to...
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

Mentor Clinton County closes

Mentor Clinton County, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clinton, has announced it will close permanently on June 30. The closure is due to diminished funding over the past several years and the cancellation of fundraisers because of the pandemic. “We want to express our gratitude for all who have...
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

Agendas

Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Clinton County Administration Building ~ Conference Room “B”. To join the meeting virtually, dial 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 1826831883. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code: 1826831883, password clinton23. Call to...
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Teasers

Teaser for top of page A1: There is an ad in this space. In Clinton County as of Monday, 5,970 COVID-19 cases had been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020, up 74 over last Monday. As of Monday, 5,164, have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County since the...
Clinton County, IAnonpareilonline.com

Man escapes work release in Davenport

Brian Luther Clark, convicted of burglary in the first-degree in Clinton County, failed to report to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility as required on Thursday, Iowa Corrections officials said in a news release. Clark, 38, is 5-foot, 8-inches tall, and weighs 227 pounds. He was released to the work release...
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Clinton County approaches 40% vaccination rate

CLINTON — Clinton County neared a 37% vaccination rate the final week of April, County Health Manager Michele Cullen told Clinton County Supervisors last week. The county's vaccine rate continues to make slow and steady strides, Cullen said. As of last Monday, the county 12,395 county residents had completed their vaccine series, she said.