NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice i...

At The Regular Meeting Of The City Of Cleburne, Which Was Held On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, At 5:00 PM, The City Council Approved The Following Penalty Ordinances:. OR05-2021-23 - An Ordinance Of The City Council Of The City Of Cleburne, Texas Rezoning Approximately 0.16 Acres, Located At 202 Hollingsworth Street And 147 Peacock Street, From C1 (Local Business District) To Sf-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District); Pursuant To The Code Of Ordinances Title Xv: Land Usage, Chapter 155: Zoning, Section 155.15: Amendments; As Requested By Prescher Custom Homes, Represented By Lisa Prescher, Case Zc21-005; Providing That This Ordinance Shall Be Cumulative Of All Ordinances; Providing A Severability Clause; Providing A Savings Clause; Providing For Penalty Not To Exceed $2,000.00 For Each Offense; Providing For Publication; Providing An Effective Date.