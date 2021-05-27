CatholicU Magazine Spring Edition Available Now

After an eventful 2020 and a virtual event held last year, the BOOST committee is eagerly looking forward to an in-person event again this year with a few changes for 2021. The 4th annual BOOST Bash is scheduled for Saturday, July 24, and this year will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds in the Clover Hall building. The doors will open at 5 pm with dinner to begin at 6:30pm. Also different this year will be that seats will not be “assigned” except by purchasing a table. Tables will seat up to eight people, so attendees are encouraged to gather people they feel comfortable sitting with and purchase a table.