CatholicU Magazine Spring Edition Available Now

catholic.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are so proud to call him a “Cardinal” that we put him on the cover. CatholicU magazine’s spring 2021 edition features a cover story on Catholic University Chancellor Cardinal Wilton Gregory. The archbishop of Washington led the national news cycle last November when he became the Church’s first African American cardinal. “A Cardinal Makes History” offers readers the opportunity to get to know Cardinal Gregory by reading about him and his life story.

communications.catholic.edu
