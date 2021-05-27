Cancel
Winkler County, TX

Illegal Alien Invaders Captured in Winkler County

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKERMIT, TX – Thursday morning in Winkler County 12 illegal aliens were arrested after a routine traffic stop. According to reports, a Winkler County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a truck for speeding on West Austin Street in Kermit, Texas. The deputies said there were six people inside the truck and...

