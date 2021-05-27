Cancel
U.K.

Matt Hancock enjoys some Tory TLC and a new-found job security

The Guardian
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough a glass darkly. Wasn’t it ironic, said the Conservative William Wragg, that so many Labour MPs who had previously dismissed Dominic Cummings as a Herod were now hailing the prime minister’s former chief adviser as some kind of prophet? Er, maybe ... But it was also noticeable how many Tories, who had once seen Dom as some kind of terrifying, omnipotent genius, were now so quick to denounce him as a fraud. After all, without Cummings there would probably have been no Brexit and no 80-seat majority in the 2019 election.

Matt Hancock
Dominic Cummings
Andrew Mitchell
Marina Hyde
Boris Johnson
#Job Security#Tories#Uk#The National Audit Office#Nao#Tiggerish#Commons#Sky#Mirror
India
U.K.
PoliticsTelegraph

Matt Hancock hints at delay to June 21 reopening

The Government is "absolutely open" to delaying the June 21 unlocking, Matt Hancock said on Sunday in the strongest indication yet that the date for the next step in the roadmap could be put back. A two-week delay until July 5 has been under discussion by scientists and civil servants,...
Worldnewpaper24.com

Matt Hancock shrugs as he’s confronted on damning Dominic Cummings claims – VIDEO | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Matt Hancock shrugs as he’s confronted on damning Dominic Cummings claims – VIDEO | Politics | Information. Well being Secretary Matt Hancock has beforehand stated he was unable to observe accusations from former chief aide Dominic Cummings as a result of he was “saving lives”. However BBC’s Andrew Marr took the chance to grill Matt Hancock on the accusations to which the minister awkwardly shrugged and tried to brush him off. Mr Hancock was then confirmed clips from the committee listening to to which a visibly annoyed Mr Hancock desperately defended himself.
U.K.bbcgossip.com

The interrogation of Matt Hancock – podcast

Two weeks after Dominic Cummings told MPs that the health secretary was a serial liar who lost the trust of No 10, Matt Hancock will face the same committee to defend himself. Heather Stewart explains what is at stake, and what it could mean for the next stage of the pandemic.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Matt Hancock denies Dominic Cummings’ Covid care homes claim

Matt Hancock has formally denied the claim from Dominic Cummings that he incorrectly promised people discharged from hospitals to care homes were being tested for Covid at the start of the pandemic, saying: “No, I did not.”. The rejection, after lengthy questioning on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, follows the...
HealthBBC

Matt Hancock: Cummings care home allegations 'completely wrong'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the allegations made about him by the PM's former adviser Dominic Cummings were ''completely wrong.''. During evidence to MPs, Mr Cummings claimed Matt Hancock had lied during meetings in Downing Street about testing people before they were discharged from hospital into care homes during the first wave of the pandemic.
Public HealthThe Guardian

The key questions Matt Hancock must answer on Covid this week

Did he mislead the prime minister over care homes?. In perhaps the most explosive allegation made during his seven hours of select committee evidence, Dominic Cummings said Hancock had assured Boris Johnson that all hospital patients heading back to care homes would be tested. He then said that, at a disputed meeting in May, the prime minister had demanded to know why this had not happened. Hancock has already denied these allegations and suggested that he only pledged to test all discharged hospital patients as soon as testing capacity allowed.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Matt Hancock gives update on June 21 Covid restrictions easing

Matt Hancock has given an update on the UK Government's 'road map' plan to lift all Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions in England on June 21. Ministers are “absolutely open” to delaying the June 21 unlocking in England if the Indian variant worsens the country’s coronavirus recovery prospects, the Health Secretary has said.
Public Healthnewsatw.com

Health Secretary Matt Hancock to address MPs on Covid-19

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will have the chance to address a number of accusations made about him when he answers questions from MPs looking into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The session comes after the prime minister’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings claimed Mr Hancock should have been...
Public Healthkentlive.news

One day soon freedom will return, says Matt Hancock

It is still too early to make a decision on lifting all Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions in England on June 21, Matt Hancock said. The UK Health Secretary was giving a statement to the House of Commons on the latest situation. Mr Hancock said: “It is too early to make decisions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock accused of ‘rewriting history’ with denial of PPE shortages

Matt Hancock has been accused of “trying to rewrite history” after he told a parliamentary inquiry into the Covid-19 crisis that there was never a national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).In four hours of testimony, the health secretary insisted that there was no evidence of anyone dying due to a shortage of PPE.And he insisted that infections from patients discharged from hospital played only a small part in importing Covid-19 into care homes, after coming under brutal attack from ex-Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings.Giving evidence to a joint hearing of the House of Commons health and science committees,...
Public Healthdistincttoday.net

Matt Hancock braces for epic grilling from MPs over Covid failures

Matt Hancock today flatly denied claims from Dominic Cummings that he ‘lied’ to fellow ministers and the public about the coronavirus response as he faced a grilling from MPs. The Health Secretary replied bluntly ‘No’ when he was asked by science committee chair Greg Clark whether he had misled colleagues...
WorldThe Guardian

Covid Delta variant ‘about 40% more transmissible’, says Matt Hancock

The new Delta variant of coronavirus appears to be about 40% more transmissible than the variant it has largely replaced, Matt Hancock has said, making government decisions about whether to ease restrictions in England on 21 June “more difficult”. Saying that under-30s in England will be called to begin vaccinations...
Public HealthMedscape News

'I Didn't Lie to Boris': Matt Hancock Gives Evidence to MPs

The 'Indian' Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 now comprises 91% of all new cases in the UK, England's Health Secretary said today. Matt Hancock announced his assessment during evidence to a joint parliamentary committee. He said it was based on an assessment he saw on Wednesday evening. The admission comes just days before the Government is due to announce whether existing lockdown restrictions in England will go ahead or be paused. In a wide-ranging grilling by MPs, Mr Hancock also denied claims by the Prime Minister's former special adviser Dominic Cummings that he had lied to Boris Johnson at any point during the pandemic and said he had always operated with "honesty and integrity".
Public Healthnewpaper24.com

Matt Hancock announcement: Well being Secretary to situation pressing replace as June 21 on the brink | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Matt Hancock announcement: Well being Secretary to situation pressing replace as June 21 on the brink | Politics | Information. The Well being Secretary will replace MPs on the newest state of affairs because the variety of Covid circumstances throughout the nation continues to soar. There was a 49 p.c rise in new infections over the past seven days with 33,496 circumstances in per week.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Latest as Matt Hancock delivers 'crucial' Covid update to MPs

Matt Hancock is making a commons statement, giving MPs a "crucial" update on the latest developments in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus. Matt Hancock has made a commons statement, giving MPs a "crucial" update on the latest developments in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus. The UK Health Secretary...
Politicsgranthshala.com

Furious Tory MPs urge ministers not to ‘move the goalposts’ after Matt Hancock said he was ‘absolutely open’ to delaying Freedom Day amid rumours it could be pushed back at least TWO WEEKS from June 21

Tory lawmakers reacted with fury last night when Matt Hancock said he was ‘absolutely open’ to a delay in Independence Day. The health secretary refused to use face masks and work at home after June 21, when the government hoped to remove all legal limits on social contact. Mr Hancock...