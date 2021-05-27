Matt Hancock enjoys some Tory TLC and a new-found job security

The 'Indian' Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 now comprises 91% of all new cases in the UK, England's Health Secretary said today. Matt Hancock announced his assessment during evidence to a joint parliamentary committee. He said it was based on an assessment he saw on Wednesday evening. The admission comes just days before the Government is due to announce whether existing lockdown restrictions in England will go ahead or be paused. In a wide-ranging grilling by MPs, Mr Hancock also denied claims by the Prime Minister's former special adviser Dominic Cummings that he had lied to Boris Johnson at any point during the pandemic and said he had always operated with "honesty and integrity".