Matt Hancock enjoys some Tory TLC and a new-found job security
Through a glass darkly. Wasn’t it ironic, said the Conservative William Wragg, that so many Labour MPs who had previously dismissed Dominic Cummings as a Herod were now hailing the prime minister’s former chief adviser as some kind of prophet? Er, maybe ... But it was also noticeable how many Tories, who had once seen Dom as some kind of terrifying, omnipotent genius, were now so quick to denounce him as a fraud. After all, without Cummings there would probably have been no Brexit and no 80-seat majority in the 2019 election.www.theguardian.com