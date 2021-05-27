newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Best 90+ Summer Outdoor Toys and Activities for Kids and Adults! *Lots of Amazon*

By Jennifer
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We made it to Summer! How are we feeling about it?! I feel like I’m always super pumped for Summer until maybe the third week and then, well, lets just say that I’m excited for school to start back up again come Fall! 🙂. This Summer I’m on a new...

rockwall.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
51K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Glass#Fruit#Baby Toys#Black Kids#Outdoor Pool#Pink Ladies#White Pillow#Pink Girls Swim#Margarita Machine#Pool Toys#Adults#Fun#Kiddos#Crossover Swim Bottoms#Fall#Sweet Sweet Summmaaaa#Lights#Plates Cheers#School#Arm Floaties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Kidsromper.com

15 Best Toys For The Kid Who ~Digs~ Diggers

Whether it’s with a shovel, a spoon, or just their bare hands, kids love to dig. To up the ante on backyard fun, you can build upon your child’s excavation experience and outfit them with these 15 construction-themed toys that they'll totally dig. (Get it?) Maybe it’s the expectation of...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
RocketCityMom

Summer Activities for Kids at the Space & Rocket Center

This summer, beat the heat and head to the place that gives Huntsville it’s Rocket City nickname – the U.S. Space & Rocket Center! There’s always something fun and new going on that makes it an excellent place to visit over and over again, and this summer is no exception. Here are the things on our Must List for kids!
ScienceMountain Democrat

Tahoe summer camps teach kids about the great outdoors

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science announces it will resume its popular Summer Camp program in 2021. Last year traditional camps were canceled out of concerns over the transmission of COVID-19, instead offering single-pod programs. For the 2021 season TINS is thrilled to return to larger camps to serve both more families and a more inclusive segment of the community.
Shoppingtwincitieslive.com

Summer Toys

Summer is quickly approaching and the kids will soon have a lot of free time. Chris Byrne, the Toy Guy, shows us some of the new toys that will keep them entertained.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Toy Story Kids' Tower Pop-Up Play Tent $9.44 + Free Shipping w/ Amazon Prime or FS on $25+

Amazon [amazon.com] has Toy Story Kids' Tower Pop-Up Play Tent on sale for $9.44. Shipping is free w/ Amazon Prime or free on $25+ orders. Target [target.com] also has Toy Story Kids' Tower Pop-Up Play Tent on sale for $9.44. Cashback is available for this store (Pc extension required, before checkout). Select free ship to store where available, otherwise Shipping is free on $35+ orders.
Kidswaltersherald.com

Fun Spring and Summer Toys and Games for Kids!

(StatePoint) In the warm weather months, you can keep toddlers and preschoolers engaged with these great learning toys and games perfect for the season: • Chalk it Up: With just a colorful set of washable, toddler-safe chalk, your child can create their own artwork on any sidewalk or patio. Or, draw a hopscotch or four square court for active playtime that builds coordination. • Travel…
Kidssavingsangel.com

Fun, Affordable Summer Activities for the Kids

Listen on: Apple - Stitcher - Spotify - Google Play - IHeart Radio - Castbox - Roku - TuneIn - RSS. Say: "Hey, Siri / Alexa. Play The SavingsAngel Show Podcast." There are an unlimited number of ideas of fun things to do at home with the kids. If your kids are crafty, stop by a discount store and spend less than twenty dollars on craft items. Then, have a fun artsy day at home with the kids. It's simple, fun, and doesn't cost a fortune.
Electronicssciencing.com

The 5 Best Toys to Introduce Kids to Robotics

​Sciencing may earn compensation through affiliate links in this article.​. With the start-up costs and steep learning curve, getting kids interested in electronics and coding can be challenging. But in the modern world, both are increasingly important skills, and thankfully there are options for giving your kid a head-start in a way that won’t ​feel​ like a series of academic lessons. The many DIY robotics kits on the market incorporate some key lessons in both electronics and coding into robot toys that are enjoyable to play with, even for kids not intending to learn anything. The options out there aren’t just for older kids, either, with plenty of options that either scale with your child’s level of knowledge or explicitly cater to younger builders and coders.
KidsAllentown Morning Call

Best outdoor crafts for kids

In a time of unlimited digital entertainment, it can be challenging to get kids to leave their screens. One of the best ways to decrease screen time is to spend more time outdoors. Playing in nature has a number of benefits for children's development and is considered essential by experts....
KidsHartford Courant

Best pool toys for kids

Lounging around the pool is fun for adults, but kids require much more excitement to remain interested. Pool toys are an excellent solution for beating kids' boredom while staying cool. Whether playing with a classic beach ball or having a game of one-on-one in the water, floating on a giant...
Kidsromper.com

5 Rugrats-Themed Activities To Spark Your Kids’ Imagination This Summer

When it comes to turning an ordinary afternoon at home into an extraordinary day full of memories, nobody does it quite like the kiddos from Rugrats. If you watched the hilarious cartoon babies get up to all kinds of shenanigans in Nickelodeon’s original series, which ran from 1991 to 2004, you’ll remember that there was no shortage of adventure for Tommy Pickles and the gang. Perhaps the most impressive part was that the diaper-clad crew rarely had to leave the backyard to take the fun to the next level, with their limitless imaginations and penchant for turning random household objects into coveted toys and tools. Luckily, these adventures are no longer just another piece of ‘90s nostalgia; the babies are back (with a shiny new CG-animation look) in the Rugrats revival, NOW STREAMING on Paramount+.
Orlando Sentinel

Best kids’ summer shoes of 2021

Are your kids ready to enjoy fun in the sun this summer? If they are, they’re probably excited to swap their jeans and sweats for shorts and swimsuits. Pair these essential pieces with kids’ summer shoes, and they’re good to go. Kids enjoy a variety of summertime activities, including going...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

8 best trampolines for keeping kids entertained this summer

There’s no denying it: kids and the young-at-heart cannot resist the joy of jumping on a trampoline. They’re fantastic for getting children moving and also tiring them out, so a trampoline is sure to be the most-loved piece of garden equipment you could invest in.Understandably some people are wary of trampolines due to safety concerns but many now come with a host of amazing features to help keep jumpers safe. From non-zip nets to netting inside the jump zone, trampoline manufacturers have many clever ways to make jumping as safe as possible.When selecting a trampoline, it’s wise to think about...
ShoppingThrillist

Ring in Summer Cocktail Season With Great Outdoor Drinkware from Amazon

While you gear up for backyard barbecues and front stoop cocktail hours, consider some glassware options with a little built-in resilience. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
ElectronicsFood Network

The Best Coolers for All Kinds of Summer Activities

An excellent cooler is essential for summer. Whether you're storing water for a hiking trip or toting a cooler of cold ones to the beach, a dependable cooler that isn't a hassle to carry around can be a game-changer. And with so many options on the market, it can be hard to figure out which cooler best suits your needs, which is why we broke down a bunch by our favorite summer activities below.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best deals to expect on kids’ toys

Get ready to snap up a bargain because the internet’s biggest shopping event, Amazon Prime Day, is almost upon us.The two-day sale traditionally takes place in early summer but last year the pandemic forced the event to move to October. However, the good news is that you won’t need to wait as long to save some serious money this time around, as the sale is expected to resume its regular scheduled programming for 2021.While no dates have been officially announced, it’s widely thought that Amazon Prime Day will take place in June, with thousands of deals to shop across big-name...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best Amazon Fire kids tablets 2021

Best Amazon Fire kids tablets Android Central 2021. There are many gadgets and doodads to keep your kids entertained these days, but one of the best and most affordable ways to do so is with an Amazon Fire tablet. Amazon's Kids tablets are essentially the same as the "regular" version with some notable kid accessories and extra services. We think the Fire HD 8 Kids is the perfect size for reading, playing games, or watching videos.