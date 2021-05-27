Best 90+ Summer Outdoor Toys and Activities for Kids and Adults! *Lots of Amazon*

Sciencing may earn compensation through affiliate links in this article.. With the start-up costs and steep learning curve, getting kids interested in electronics and coding can be challenging. But in the modern world, both are increasingly important skills, and thankfully there are options for giving your kid a head-start in a way that won’t feel like a series of academic lessons. The many DIY robotics kits on the market incorporate some key lessons in both electronics and coding into robot toys that are enjoyable to play with, even for kids not intending to learn anything. The options out there aren’t just for older kids, either, with plenty of options that either scale with your child’s level of knowledge or explicitly cater to younger builders and coders.