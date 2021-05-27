Rockwall County Bar Association announces 2021 Bench Bar Conference for June 25

Tuesday is the last day to vote early in the runoff election for Flower Mound mayor. Current mayor Steve Dixon chose to not seek reelection, and five candidates filed to succeed him. To win, a candidate needs more than half the vote, which was unlikely with five people on the ballot. France came in first with about 41% of the vote in the May 1 General Election, and Gelbman came in second with about 24%. As the top two finishers, they head to a runoff.