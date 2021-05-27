newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockwall County, TX

Rockwall County Bar Association announces 2021 Bench Bar Conference for June 25

By Editor
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL, TX (May 27, 2021) The Rockwall County Bar Association is pleased to announce its 2021 Bench Bar Conference on June 25, 2021, at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club. The Conference will examine the legal issues raised by this year’s 87th Texas legislative session. The Conference’s keynote speaker is The Honorable Tom Luce, former United States Assistant Secretary of Education under President George W. Bush, and founder of Texas 2036.

rockwall.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
51K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwall, TX
Rockwall County, TX
Government
County
Rockwall County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Shell
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Royce West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Advertising#State Representative#Assistant Secretary#State Secretary#Keynote Speaker#Bench Bar Conference#State Bar Of Texas#Blue Ribbon News#Submitted Press Release#State Senator#Visit Www Rockwallbar Com#Editor Blueribbonnews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Tarrant County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Northeast Tarrant Chamber Recognizes BISD Staff as Heroes

The Northeast Tarrant Chamber recognized all BISD staff at their annual Hometown Heroes luncheon on May 20. Staff were honored as frontline workers and heroes in the field of education. The Chamber said, “Today, we honor the staff of Birdville ISD for being heroes during the most challenging of times.” Representing the staff of Birdville ISD at the luncheon was Superintendent Dr. Darrell Brown.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
DFW Community News

Senate Approves Voting Bill Overnight

Senate Bill 7 includes provisions to limit early voting hours, curtail local voting options, and further tighten voting-by-mail. The upper chamber suspended its own rules to approve it after debating it for hours overnight. In the course of several hours Saturday and early Sunday, Senate Republicans hurtled to move forward...
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Early voting in Flower Mound mayoral runoff ends Tuesday

Tuesday is the last day to vote early in the runoff election for Flower Mound mayor. Current mayor Steve Dixon chose to not seek reelection, and five candidates filed to succeed him. To win, a candidate needs more than half the vote, which was unlikely with five people on the ballot. France came in first with about 41% of the vote in the May 1 General Election, and Gelbman came in second with about 24%. As the top two finishers, they head to a runoff.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall High School student Austin Taylor earns third Presidential Service Award for volunteerism

ROCKWALL, TX – May 14, 2021 — Austin Taylor, a junior at Rockwall High, was awarded the Gold Presidential Service Award for the third time for his volunteering efforts in and around Rockwall. The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a volunteer award program that encourages citizens to live a life of service. To earn the Gold level, one must volunteer 250+ hours in a single year. Austin has achieved this three times.
Rockwall, TXroysecityheraldbanner.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE EST...

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Herman Edward Wheeler, Jr.,. Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of May, 2021, in Cause Number PR1-21-0060, pending in the County Court at Law No. 1 of Rockwall County, Texas, to Eric Graue, Independent Executor. All personshaving claims against this Estate are.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Rotarians give back to Children’s Advocacy Center

ROCKWALL, TX (May 13, 2021) During today’s meeting of the Rockwall Rotary Club, the Children’s Advocacy Center for Rockwall County was presented with generous donations to support their efforts to help child victims of physical and sexual abuse in Rockwall County. John Curtis, who serves as International Outreach Services chair...
Rockwall County, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County mayors host National Day of Prayer breakfast

ROCKWALL, TX – May 6, 2021 — Rockwall County mayors invited the community to a prayer breakfast this morning in recognition of National Prayer Day. The Rockwall Honor Guard kicked off the program, followed by a special time of worship music from Zane Latta with Ridgeview Church in Rockwall. Attendees welcomed an inspirational sermon and word of prayer from guest speakers Fred and Mary Kay Posey of Walking In Love Ministries. Rowlett city councilman Brownie Sherrill then recognized the Poseys by presenting a plaque in their honor.
Rockwall County, TXrockwallheraldbanner.com

Unofficial final results

The following is a recap of the opposed races on the May 1 ballots in Rockwall County:. The issuance of$15 million of bonds by the City of Fate, Texas for street and road improvements in the city and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments and interest thereon. •...
Texas StatePosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Final call for Rockwall County residents: TexasSpeaks seeks your input

ROCKWALL, TX (May 4, 2021) FINAL CALL: TexasSpeaks is being conducted in Rockwall County and across the State of Texas to allow the citizens of Texas to provide their input on the assets and issues in their communities. The local branch of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has a rich history of providing educational programs that address critical issues in the county and invites your participation in the TexasSpeaks process.