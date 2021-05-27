Nintendo Set To Announce The 4K Nintendo Switch Console Very Soon
Nintendo might announce the 4K Nintendo Switch console in the next day or so according to a report. Both Eurogamer and Bloomberg claim that the company is ramping up to reveal the hardware before E3 2021 to enable developers to show off their games for the system during the biggest week of gaming. These announcements will revolve around third-party developers. However, Nintendo is also set to host its own special E3 event sometime in the coming two weeks. The company has not announced any specific dates yet.www.glitched.online