Brothers Osborne Bring ‘Skeletons’ to Life During NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert [Watch]

As the saying goes, there is a time and a season for everything. Both Brett Ryan Stewart and Amelia White must have had this adage in mind when deciding to finally release “Somebody to Hold,” which they co-wrote seven years ago. On its face, the song, a lilting Americana ballad that features the two artists trading melodic pleas, serves as yet another ode to humankind’s deep longing for connection. However, in the wake of a year spent in the isolation, division, and confusion of a global pandemic, it feels like so much more. Stewart recalls coming across an old iPhone demo of the tune at the start of lockdown and being instantly transported back. “It was a different world. And yet, still, that hunger for human connection was lingering in our subconscious enough to summon these lyrics. Who’d have known that years later that notion would be amplified tenfold by a global quarantine.”