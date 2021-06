It is the second time this week that we have shared human/bear encounters in Montana with you. And this one is brand new. From the Yellowstone National Park area comes word from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks that this morning (Friday, May 28) a male, age 39, sustained injuries from a bear while hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs. The incident occurred approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead that originates from the Old Gardiner Road.