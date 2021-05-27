Hood: Outlaws & Legends Review
Hood: Outlaws & Legends released back in early May but it is one of those games you really need to sink time into before you can put together a “will this work” review. For starters, the game relies on other players as the PvEvP mechanics means it needs actual traffic to survive. In addition, it relies heavily on content and most importantly, new content on a regular basis. The team at Focus Home Entertainment and Sumo Digital have their work cut out for them with this game because even a week into playing it, I was kinda bored.www.glitched.online