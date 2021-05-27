Hood: Outlaws & Legends Review

Capcom Arcade Stadium oozes nostalgia and even if I had never heard of some of these games before, I could not help but get lost for hours on end trying them out. You see, the PS4 release of Capcom Arcade Stadium marks the full package hitting the platform. This being after the Nintendo Switch version released last year with limited games. In addition, more titles were made available for the console at an additional cost. If you want the best, most complete version of Capcom Arcade Stadium, this is it. However, keep in mind that Capcom still has a few additional DLC purchases available for the game in the form of cheats but if you buy the game, you get a crazy package of 32 games.