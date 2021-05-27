3 Ingredient Parmesan Bread Rolls (No Yeast, Oil, Butter or Eggs)

Bread & Butter Wines Adds Its First-Ever Sparkling, an Extra Dry DOC Prosecco, to the Quickly Growing Portfolio of Classically-Styled Wines. —Brunches are back and, just in time for summer, Bread & Butter Wines, the fastest growing top 20 wine brand in the $12-$14.99 category*, announces the launch of its newest, and first sparkling, wine. Introducing Bread & Butter Prosecco, an Italian DOC Prosecco that delivers a good, honest and delicious take on this classic sparkling wine. Made to be simply enjoyed, this graceful, everyday Prosecco does not need splashes of orange juice to improve its appealing style and rounded character. Bread & Butter Prosecco is available now nationwide with a suggested retail price of $15.99.