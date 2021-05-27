3 Ingredient Parmesan Bread Rolls (No Yeast, Oil, Butter or Eggs)

Few things in this world top a batch of homemade soft, sweet cinnamon buns just baked fresh from the oven and lightly drizzled with a creamy icing. Preparing these tasty cinnamon buns is a treat for the whole family and especially the little ones that love the soft and sweet dessert. While mixing the ingredients, keep in mind that the dough has a similar consistency to a pizza dough, soft and a little tacky and not overly firm. Once the dough is prepared it can also be put in the freezer to bake at a later date. We’ll often make a double batch, one to bake right away and the other for baking another time.