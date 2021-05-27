Rugby 22 Video Game Announced

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNacon and Eko Software have announced the Rugby 22 video game, a new title in the leading rugby franchise. The game is expected to release in January 2022 on PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This follows a year of absence in the franchise. However, the developer says they have made many improvements to the Rugby 22 video game across various features. This includes realistic AI, the improved difficulty that adapts better to each player’s level, and focuses on improving player models and their facial features.

