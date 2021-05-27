‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

TV fans around the world are anxious to return to Hawkins, Indiana for the highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things. While we still don't know exactly when Netflix is planning to bring the series back, it has been revealed that there will be four brand new characters to meet when we do get to explore Hawkins again. During the third day of Netflix Geeked Week on Wednesday morning, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer joined the broadcast to announce four new characters and the actors that will be playing them.