Ford Ramps-Up EV Spending To $30B; Shares Jump 8.6%

By Sheryl Sheth
smarteranalyst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Company (F) a global automobile company announced plans to ramp up investment in the Electrical Vehicle segment to a massive $30 billion by 2025. Shares jumped 8.6% to close at $13.90 on May 26. As part of the Ford+ plan discussed at the investor day event, the company...

