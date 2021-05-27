Ford Ramps-Up EV Spending To $30B; Shares Jump 8.6%

With President Biden’s proposal to invest $174 billion in electric vehicle (EV) development, the domestic EV industry could witness solid growth soon despite short-term hurdles such as a global semiconductor chip shortage. Supportive government policies and regulations worldwide should also contribute to the industry’s growth. As a result, Wall Street expects the shares of EV makers Fisker (FSR) and Electrameccanica (SOLO) to gain more than 80% over the next 12 months. Read on for details.After experiencing a slump on concerns over overvaluation and a semiconductor chip shortage, electric vehicle (EV) stocks are gradually regaining investors’ attention in-part because President Biden’s $174 billion spending pitch for EVs--as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending proposal--is expected to boost the industry’s growth.