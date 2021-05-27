Ford Ramps-Up EV Spending To $30B; Shares Jump 8.6%

Just in case anyone doubted it, the 7% jump seen in Ford (NYSE: F) shares last Thursday were further proof that the automobile stalwart is back, and potentially better than ever. The stock is now up close to 300% since the lows of April 2020, with 30% tacked on in the last two weeks alone. Much of this rally has been fueled by rapidly developing plans regarding the company’s moves into the electric vehicle (EV) space.