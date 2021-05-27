After A Near-Death Experience, My Husband Is A Changed Man
You’ve probably heard someone say something like, “Live every day like it’s your last, because you never know.” My family had one of those “you never know” incidents two years ago. My husband had just picked up our kids from school when he was involved in a road rage shooting. He was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the side. It was one of those guardian angel kind of things; the doctors, the attorneys, the witnesses, everyone has said that he should be dead. Being shot at point-blank range is not something that many people survive. We are beyond grateful to have him with us.www.scarymommy.com