TV Series

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

By ScreenCrush Staff
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: Fans devastated Paul Rudd is not in the special

The full list of guest stars for the Friends reunion was announced last week, with celebrities from David Beckham to Lady Gaga joining the original cast for the unscripted special.As well as celebrities who love Friends, supporting cast members including James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and Elliott Gould (Jack Geller) will also appear in the special.But Friends fans noted that one beloved cast member will not be making an appearance: Paul Rudd, who played Mike Hannigan.The star joined Friends in its ninth season as the love interest for Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay.After having their fair share...
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'Friends' Reunion: The Cast 'Couldn't Stop Crying' During Their Emotional Return to Old Soundstage (Exclusive)

The Friends reunion is almost here, and while it's bound to be an emotional moment for longtime fans of the show, there was no one more tearful than the cast!. Ahead of the special's debut on Thursday, the stars of the beloved sitcom -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about getting back together for the reunion taping, and returning to their old soundstage, which had been rebuilt with sets resembling their characters' iconic apartments.
TV Seriesfiz-x.com

‘Friends’ Fans Are Not Happy About One Cast Member Not Included In The Reunion

Seventeen years after the series ended, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross will come back to sit on the couch in Central Perk once again. Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max later this month, with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in tow, along with special guests BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, for some reason. The special will also feature appearances from recurring cast members, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice).
TV & VideosComicBook

Friends Reunion Director Reveals Why Guest Stars Like Paul Rudd Weren't Included

Friends: The Reunion is now streaming on HBO Max and though it features the return of the six core cast members there are a lot of key guest stars from the show that didn't appear, notably the likes of Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse. Speaking in an interview with The Wrap, reunion director Ben Winston opened up about why they couldn't get all of the major faces back, saying: "We couldn’t have everybody on, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. And you’ve got to pay attention — the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members. So you can’t have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in ‘Friends’ over the years. Sadly, we couldn’t get everybody in.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Fox News

'Friends' cast opens up about 'emotional' reunion for HBO Max special: 'We just started crying'

There was laughter and many tears when the "Friends" cast returned to set for the anticipated reunion special coming to HBO Max. Just days ahead of the special's May 27 release, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry joined "Good Morning America" host Amy Robach on Tuesday for an interview about how it felt to join forces on screen for the first time since the iconic sitcom ended in 2004.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jennifer Aniston: Brad Pitt was great on Friends

Jennifer Aniston thought her ex-husband Brad Pitt was “fantastic” on ‘Friends’. The 52-year-old actress – who played Rachel Green on the US sitcom – only has fond memories of her former spouse appearing as a guest star on the show during its eight season. Speaking about some of the guest...
TV Seriespreviously.tv

A Complete Guide to Everyone Appearing in the Friends Reunion

HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion special nearly upon us, premiering this Thursday May 27th. The trailer for the event features some great opportunities for the old gang to catch up, but we've also been promised appearances by some of the show's great recurring guests, as well as some glitzy fans of the show. The Chandler/Monica/Rachel/Ross/Phoebe/Joey of it all is clearly the main attraction, but we can't help but be fascinated by the show's lineup of guests, many of which are welcome and expected, while others... well, not so much. Here's an overview of everybody who's slated to appear:
TV & VideosCNN

Lisa Kudrow almost missed this touching 'Friends' reunion moment

(CNN) — You are forgiven if you missed a particularly touching moment on the "Friends" reunion -- Lisa Kudrow says she almost did, too. In an interview with "E! News" the actress who played Phoebe Buffay in the beloved series said costar David Schwimmer had to point the moment out to her when they watched the HBO Max (which is owned by CNN's parent company) special together.
TV Seriestoofab.com

Friends Reunion: Memories, Surprises and How a Cast Romance Fueled the Show

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer finally returned to the set that made them international superstars to reminisce with their "Friends." It's no surprise that one of the biggest sitcoms of all time absolutely dominated the social media conversation -- even in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: Matthew Perry opens up about ‘very seriously emotional experience’ on set

Matthew Perry has opened up about the “very seriously emotional experience” of returning to the Friends set.The actor and his co-stars spoke (in two separate groups) to Good Morning America in the lead-up to the Friends reunion, coming to HBO Max on 27 May.“I knew it was going to be a really seriously emotional experience, and it has been,” Perry told the ABC programme of the reunion.The show was filmed on the original Friends soundstage at the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California. This means that Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow...