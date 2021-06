Since 2004, my family and I have rented one unit of a prewar duplex in Mid-City Los Angeles. It’s a building I adore, especially the accents and the details: the ziggurat motifs that top the doorways, the enclosed garden in the front. I also love the neighborhood. Over the last 17 years, I have walked and talked and let myself be known here. I have written about it as home territory. I have become part of a community.