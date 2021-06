Cybersecurity has a complexity issue. As security vendors continue to stock the metaphorical shelves with innovative new solutions that protect rapidly evolving infrastructures, many organisations have amassed unwieldly collections of security controls in their shopping carts. According to research conducted by ESG, more than half of organisations run 30 or more security tools. Though they may be best-of-breed solutions, these controls often don’t work effectively together or don’t fit into the context of an organisation’s security maturity, strategy and even personnel. It’s natural to think that more technology equals more protection, but growing complexity can often have the opposite effect by dragging down security and IT teams as they spend more time and resources on managing tools than they do fighting the adversary.