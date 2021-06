This past week, I shared the bittersweet pride of watching one of my children graduate from Rock Canyon High School in Douglas County, home of the Jaguars. My daughter, who took over my heart as a little princess, has grown into a fierce young woman who seems poised to take over the world. Amanda was chosen to be a class speaker at graduation. I listened to her words as a proud papa, but I found myself objectively impressed and moved by her compassion, confidence, and poise. Her words and those of the other graduating speakers gave me hope for the next generation in an unexpected way.