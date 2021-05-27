Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

FAMU To Benefit From Base 10 Partners Venture Capital Initiative

By Andrew Skerritt
famunews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida A&M University (FAMU) is one of a number of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) to benefit from a Base 10 Partners initiative to donate 50 percent of carried interest from its investment in pre-initial public offering (IPO) startups to create student scholarships and support university endowments. The move...

www.famunews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famu#Florida A M University#Tuskegee University#Strategic Investments#Investment Capital#Capital Investment#Investment Companies#Capital University#Florida A M University#Base 10 Partners#University Advancement#The Real Economy#The Pill Club#Chili Piper#Popmenu#Attentive#Nubank#Plaid#Aurora Solar#Hbcu Stem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Businessteknovation.biz

Caduceus Capital Partners names 14 members of “The Syndicate”

We spotlighted Caduceus Capital Partners in this February teknovation.biz article where Dave Vreeland, Senior Managing Partner, described the plan to engage 14 active participants in the investment process. They will source and vet startups, hold director positions on portfolio company boards, support investment fund decisions, and advise portfolio company executives.
EconomyPoets and Quants

Mr. Impact Venture Capital

I started my career at a top consulting firm for 3 years in North America. After a short entrepreneurial/exploratory break, I moved (back) to Sub-Saharan Africa where I pivoted into Venture Capital and Impact Investments for the past 2-3 years. I am a true believer in finance/business for good and that Africa will be the next big market.
Economymarketplace.org

Changing venture capital from within, a deal at a time

The tech industry, like most of America, is grappling with its lack of diversity and its systemic inequality. At the top of that pyramid is venture capital. In the VC industry, it’s hard to break through as either a startup founder or an investor. Last summer, Act One Ventures general partner Alejandro Guerrero created a diversity rider for venture capital firms to use in their investment deals. It says a startup and the primary investor in a startup will make every attempt to include a member of an underrepresented group as a co-investor.
Public HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

HHS launches venture capital partnership on technology to combat future pandemics

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has entered into its first ever venture capital partnership, a public-private agreement that's ultimately meant to combat future pandemics and other types of health emergencies. Through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority's Ventures program, part of the HHS Office of the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MetaVC Partners Launches Debut Venture Capital Fund Focused On Startups Using Metamaterials

SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaVC Partners has launched its first fund which will focus on venture investments in early-stage startups employing metamaterials technology. Founded by tech industry veterans Chris Alliegro and Conrad Burke, the fund debuts with investments from Bill Gates and Nathan Myhrvold, two of the earliest and most influential investors in the emerging metamaterials industry.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Business First

Render Capital, Elevate Ventures ink new partnership

A new partnership between a Louisville-based fund and a Indianapolis-based firm aims to increase access to capital for high-potential entrepreneurs in Southeastern Indiana. Render Capital, Access Venture's $15 million early-stage investment fund, has partnered with Elevate Ventures, a venture development organization, to create Elevate Southeast Indiana. According to a news release, the newly-formed entity replaces 1804 Inc., a Louisville entrepreneur center that initially partnered with Elevate Ventures in 2017.
Texas Statettu.edu

Innovation Hub Partners With Innosphere Ventures to Promote Innovation, Entrepreneurship in Texas

The University Partner Program accelerates startup opportunities by advancing technologies to commercialization. Texas Tech University's Innovation Hub at Research Park has reached a collaborative agreement with Innosphere Ventures to support the Innovation Hub's missions of promoting economic growth in the state and region through public-private partnerships and fostering entrepreneurship in the community.
Stamford, CTStamford Advocate

How Synchrony aims to diversify venture capital with $15M investment

STAMFORD — A year ago, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and ensuing nationwide protests, the country’s largest private-label credit card provider pledged to ramp up its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Today, it continues to launch initiatives to support that commitment. Stamford-based Synchrony is allocating $15...
Minoritiesphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Synchrony commits $15 million for women-of-color venture capital funds

Financial services company Synchrony has announced a $15 million commitment in support of venture capital funds led by Black and Latinx female investing partners. The commitment builds upon a broader effort by the company to support minority and women entrepreneurs and underrepresented communities while advancing Synchrony Ventures' direct investment strategy to accelerate growth and innovation for Synchrony, its partners, and consumers. Funds selected to receive money will support early-stage startups across the fintech, health care, and future-of-work sectors. Initial recipients include Chingona Ventures, which is focused on technology around financial services, women, and food, as well as health and wellness, the future of learning, and the future of work; Seae Ventures, a healthcare-focused fund that aims to balance the needs of patients, providers, and payers; and Zeal Capital Partners, which has a dedicated focus on "Inclusive Investing." Additional funds will be announced later this year.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Madison Capital Group Forms New Strategic Partnership With FrontRange Capital Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, LLC, a vertically integrated real estate firm based in Charlotte, NC, announced today that it has secured a $75 million growth capital investment through a new partnership with FrontRange Capital Partners, LLC. Headquartered in Denver, FrontRange is a private equity firm focused on investments in real estate and high-growth real estate businesses. The partnership will help Madison execute its strategic plan and accelerate growth.
EconomyAmerican Banker

Venture capital fund plays role of credit union-fintech matchmaker

Because of their smaller size and scale relative to banks, many credit unions find it hard to draw the attention of fintechs. A new venture capital offering has set its sights on fixing that problem. The Curql Fund, which announced its first close in April, now has 30 credit union...
CharitiesInsideARM

Logos Capital Systems Announces Monthly Charity Initiative

GASPORT, N.Y. -- Logos Capital Systems (Logos) announces a new monthly charity initiative that gives top performing employees an opportunity to donate to the charitable organization of their choice. Logos' team of receivables management professionals is incredibly engaged in corporate social responsibility efforts and dedicated to making an impact in their communities. Logos empowers its team to allocate their monthly donations to the charities that are closest to their hearts.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Black, Latinx and female entrepreneurs are still ignored by most venture capitalists

As voices of protest rang out during the pandemic year, Jorge Rios had a front row. The former high school teacher from Mexico wasn’t just watching crowds massing in the U.S. and elsewhere over George Floyd’s murder, Black Lives Matter, anti-government sentiment and other issues. Rios was monitoring rows of computer equipment and hearing his chief technology officer shouting things like: “We’re blowing up in Myanmar. We need more servers.”
Atlanta, GAAtlanta Daily World

Wells Fargo anchors the Black Economic Alliance Foundation’s Entrepreneurs Fund

(BlackPressUSA) — The Black Economic Alliance Foundation (BEA), in collaboration with Wells Fargo, launched the Black Economic Alliance Entrepreneurs Fund (BEA Entrepreneurs Fund) to accelerate the growth of Black entrepreneurs and business owners. The $50 million evergreen fund will provide seed, start-up, and early-stage capital to businesses founded and led by Black entrepreneurs.
Daytona Beach, FLerau.edu

Graduate Business Students Collaborate on Market Research with Industry Leader

Master of Business Administration (MBA) students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's David B. O'Maley College of Business got a chance this spring to contribute to a real-world consulting project for an aviation industry leader. The project gave students deep insight into the inner workings of a global company — for proprietary reasons, the company opted to remain anonymous — and the opportunity felt like “working alongside the professor versus for the professor,” according to student Jacques Boudreaux.
Minoritiesadvisor.ca

Providing funding and inspiration for Black entrepreneurs

A new venture fund focused on early-stage technology companies that are led by Black entrepreneurs has launched with an initial $6.4 million in funding. Black Innovation Capital (BIC) and BDC Capital announced the launch of the Black Innovation Fund, which also includes RBC Ventures, Globalive Capital and TELUS Ventures as initial investors.
Healthinstitutionalinvestor.com

Venture Capital’s New Favorite Industry

The Covid-19 pandemic brought digital health and wellness into the mainstream — and it’s made the retail health and wellness tech industry an increasingly attractive target for venture capitalists. Digitized health and wellness investment activity hit a peak in 2020, generating $7.3 billion in venture capital deal value across 449...
Educationmaryvillecollege.edu

MC, Tremont announce intention to partner on strategic initiatives

Maryville College and the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont (GSMIT) have announced their intention to partner, with a shared focus on educational programming and research that celebrates ecological and cultural diversity, fosters stewardship, promotes sustainability and nurtures the appreciation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. “Maryville College is...