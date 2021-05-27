Belgium Investigating Attack on Interior Ministry Network

An attack that killed six Chadian soldiers at a border post with the Central African Republic will be jointly investigated by the two countries, after a high-level meeting Tuesday appeared to ease tensions. Chad has blamed the CAR army for the attack, and says five of the soldiers were abducted then executed in the incident on Sunday, which it labelled a "war crime" that would "not go unpunished". CAR had put the blame on rebels it said its soldiers had been pursuing. At the meeting between the two states' foreign ministers, "the CAR side, after expressing surprise at the attack, firmly condemned it and expressed its profound sympathy to the government and people of Chad", a joint statement released afterwards said.