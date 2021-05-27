Cancel
Europe

Belgium Investigating Attack on Interior Ministry Network

By Akshaya Asokan
inforisktoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium's interior ministry, Federal Public Service Interior, is investigating an attack against its network that appears to have the hallmarks of a cyberespionage campaign. The intrusion, which apparently occurred in April 2019, was not discovered until March when the ministry, along with Belgium's Center for Cybersecurity, began patching for vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange email servers, according to the Belgium government.

www.inforisktoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Security#Network Security#Cyber Attack#Security Agencies#Interior Ministry Network#Cyberespionage#Center For Cybersecurity#Microsoft Exchange#Hafnium#Chinese#Volexity#Immuniweb#The German Parliament#Hacked Parliament#Government Agencies#Attacks#Hacking Orders#Vulnerabilities#Attackers#Extensive Resources
