Belgium Investigating Attack on Interior Ministry Network
Belgium's interior ministry, Federal Public Service Interior, is investigating an attack against its network that appears to have the hallmarks of a cyberespionage campaign. The intrusion, which apparently occurred in April 2019, was not discovered until March when the ministry, along with Belgium's Center for Cybersecurity, began patching for vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange email servers, according to the Belgium government.www.inforisktoday.com