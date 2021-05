CHIPLEY – The Chipley High School “Spirit of the Tiger” Symphonic Band presented its annual Spring Concert on Thursday, May 6. After opening with the Star Spangled Banner, the band presented a musical journey that included almost an hour of music that the band had been preparing during most of this unusual school year. In CHS Band Director Mr. Davenport’s words, the performance represented “many months’ worth of pent-up musical expression by the students,” referring to the many pandemic- related cancellations and other obstacles that prevented the normal cycle of performances this year.