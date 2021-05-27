Cancel
‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

By Matt Singer
Friends: The Reunion is generally a very light affair. For 100 minutes, the six core cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — wander the reconstructed sets from the series, read scripts from classic episodes, and answer questions about the show from fans and host James Corden. Personal problems, contracts disputes, the entire Joey spinoff series; they’re all left totally unmentioned.

Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

