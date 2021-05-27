newsbreak-logo
Okta Posts Smaller-than-Expected Q1 Loss; Shares Drop After-Hours

By Priti Ramgarhia
smarteranalyst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkta (OKTA) reported a lower-than-expected loss in the fiscal first quarter (ended April 30), driven by a 37% year-over-year rise in revenues. However, shares of the independent identity provider declined 2.8% in Wednesday’s extended trading session on investors’ disappointment about the wider-than-expected loss forecast for the July quarter. Okta reported...

