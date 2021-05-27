newsbreak-logo
American Eagle Outfitters Posts Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results; Street Says Buy

By Priti Ramgarhia
Cover picture for the articleAmerican Eagle Outfitters (AEO), a global specialty retailer, posted strong fiscal Q1 results, driven by a rise in demand for Aerie products. The company recorded Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, topping analysts’ expectations of $0.46. Revenues came in at $1.03 billion, which outpaced the Street’s estimates of $1.02 billion.

