GlaxoSmithKline & Vir Biotechnology’s Sotrovimab Antibody Cleared for Emergency Use in the U.S.

By Priti Ramgarhia
smarteranalyst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody sotrovimab (previously named VIR-7831) has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Shares of Vir’s biotech firm have jumped more than 9% in Thursday’s pre-market trading. The antibody has been designed for the treatment...

