Williams-Sonoma Q1 Earnings Smash Estimates and Rise 296%; Shares Pop

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.18.