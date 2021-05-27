newsbreak-logo
Williams-Sonoma Q1 Earnings Smash Estimates and Rise 296%; Shares Pop

By Sheryl Sheth
smarteranalyst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome goods retailer Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) smashed earnings expectations driven by accelerated customer demand for entertaining and home furnishings needs. Shares popped 4.2% in extended trading on Wednesday. The company reported earnings of $2.93 per share, increasing 296% year-over-year, and outpacing the Street’s estimate of $1.83 per share. Revenue climbed...

