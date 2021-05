In this video from Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 10, Fool.com contributors Brian Orelli and Keith Speights discuss the potential for the Biden administration to waive patent rights for vaccines manufactured by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). While the risk may seem daunting, investors should keep the bigger picture in mind: The patent rights may never be rescinded, and even if they go away, other companies may be unable to manufacture the vaccine off-patent.