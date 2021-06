Coming off a dominating victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps last Sunday afternoon, Sporting Kansas City was ready to head on the road to San Jose and keep that momentum going. The task would not be easy. Coming into the match, Sporting and the San Jose Earthquakes sat at third and fifth respectively in the MLS standings. Sporting entered the match with 10 points in six games while San Jose had nine points over their six matches. San Jose had a 2-2-0 home record and were coming off of back-to-back losses at home, both which saw San Jose being shut out.