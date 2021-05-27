newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boyle County, KY

Boyle students earn national awards

By Advocate-Messenger
Advocate Messenger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoyle County High School is delighted to announce 67 students are being recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA and InnerView in the forth Annual National Community Service Awards. This program, open to all U.S. students, has been designed to connect student community service activities and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to transform our world. The Kroger Company is presenting the second annual Zero Hero Awards to students for taking action to help create communities free of hunger and waste.

www.amnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boyle County, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Boyle County, KY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Awards#Student Achievement#Program Director#United Educators#Youth Development#Boyle County High School#The Kroger Company#National Honor Society#Bchs#The Sapphire Award#Innerview Technologies#The Award Program#Sdg#Tiffany Couch#U S Students#Youth Leaders#Special Recognition#Merit#Outstanding Impact#Senior Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

College briefs

University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates. Students in the Class of 2021 the Class of 2020 were also able to participate in this year’s ceremonies. Graduates from Boyle County are:. • Carla Carr of Danville completed her Master of Science in Strategic...
Boyle County, KYAdvocate Messenger

Boyle County student achieves perfect ACT score

Wesley Allahham, son of John and Carla Allahham, a sophomore at Boyle County High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2020, only 5,579 out of 1.67 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36. Amy Bugg, creative director for Boyle County Schools, said Boyle County High School shared that Wesley’s older brother, Faris, a 2020 BCHS graduate, also achieved a 36 on his ACT.
Kentucky StateAdvocate Messenger

Centro Latino of Danville/Boyle County helps Kentucky’s Latino community

The city of Danville has a lot of beautiful landmarks and restaurants that bring community members together. There is also a small organization in Danville that brings people together with the hope of keeping the community healthy and safe. A perfect example of resiliency and hope is this small nonprofit here in Danville, Centro Latino.