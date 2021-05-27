Boyle students earn national awards

Boyle County High School is delighted to announce 67 students are being recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA and InnerView in the forth Annual National Community Service Awards. This program, open to all U.S. students, has been designed to connect student community service activities and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to transform our world. The Kroger Company is presenting the second annual Zero Hero Awards to students for taking action to help create communities free of hunger and waste.