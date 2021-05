Nearly one month after sharing ultrasound photos, Ashley Spivey announced via Instagram that she suffered a pregnancy loss. “Lil’ Blobby tried but unfortunately some genetic abnormalities stopped all growth over the past week and the heartbeat,” the Bachelor alum, 36, captioned an ultrasound photo on Tuesday, May 11. “This obviously is not the outcome me and [my husband, Steve Hunsberger], wanted. This feels like a particularly cruel turn of events. I don’t regret telling everyone early — if anything this has been the most normal I’ve felt in months. If you haven’t been on the receiving end of constant pity while enduring fertility troubles — consider yourself lucky.”